After months of speculation, the long-awaited successor to the Canon EOS R7 – the EOS R7 Mark II – is finally showing signs of life, with a possible launch now just months away

For months now, we've been eagerly refreshing our feeds, waiting for Canon to finally drop some concrete news on the long-awaited EOS R7 Mark II mirrorless camera – and it looks like that wait might finally be nearing its end. According to online rumors, the EOS R7 Mark II has been spotted in the wild, and that can only mean one thing: we're getting closer to launch.

It's no secret that Canon fans have been getting antsy. The EOS R7 was already a strong contender in the APS-C mirrorless market, but the idea of a Mark II version – rumored to be loaded with high-end upgrades – has had many of us holding off on new gear purchases all year long. It has been exhausting, but finally, here's some light at the end of the tunnel.

Canon Rumors shared that the Canon EOS R7 Mark II is now in the hands of testers and is expected to arrive in the next 4 to 6 months – though whether that's the date it's announced or the date it will actually ship is still unclear. So, a standalone reveal sometime before early 2026 is very likely.

The R7 Mark II is rumored to bring some serious muscle to Canon's APS-C lineup. We're talking about a (reportedly) 33MP stacked CMOS sensor, Digic X and Digic Accelerator, up to 40fps burst shooting with fully electronic shutter (yes, there may be no mechanical shutter at all), Pre Continuous Shooting, 8.5 stops of IBIS and 4K 120p 10-bit video with C-Log3. Oh, and in-camera upscaling.

For an APS-C camera, that's some flagship-level power. Dive deeper into the Canon EOS R7 Mark II and discover how it could stack up against the competition.

And then there's the body redesign. Canon Rumors suggests a larger form factor than the original R7 (which has been consistently rumored for a while) with a more prominent EVF bump, a repositioned joystick and a rear LCD that now appears to tilt vertically instead of the traditional side flip.

While it's shaping up to be a very, very interesting camera, the journey to this moment has been long. The EOS R7 Mark II was originally rumored to be expected in the second half of 2025, but the ever-updated timeline and constant spec leaks have made it feel like Canon has been playing a bit of a waiting game with us.

The lack of a press release or confirmation means we're not quite there yet – but we're close. So while we have no exact date, for the first time in months, we have news that feels more real. As always, the moment there's an official word, you'll be the first to read it here.

