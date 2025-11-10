Vallerret launches new photography gloves designed for extreme conditions
The two-part Senja glove provides protection against extreme cold, while still enabling easy camera control
Vallerret has launched a new pair of gloves designed specifically for photographers and content creators who work in extreme winter conditions. The new gloves, called Senja, consist of two separate components:
Read more: the best gloves photographers
The outer mitt section combines expedition-level insulation with practical photography features.
The thumb and finger caps can be folded back when you need extra dexterity, then reattached magnetically, with a weatherproof zipper securely closing the finger cap. The weatherproof outer shell ensures your hands stay warm even in wet conditions, while wrist straps keep the mitts attached to you should the going get more active.
Inside the mitts are separate Senja liners. These function as an insulating base layer, or they can be used as standalone gloves during milder weather. Made from a merino wool blend fabric, the liners effectively control temperature and moisture. The fingertips are conductive, allowing touchscreen LCD operation without needing to remove the gloves. The faux suede palm material also features a non-slip grip pattern.
Vallerret Senja photography gloves are available now in XS to XL sizes. Expect to pay £29.95/$39.95 for the liners, and an additional £103/$124.95 for the mitts.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.