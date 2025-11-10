Vallerret launches new photography gloves designed for extreme conditions

Vallerret has launched a new pair of gloves designed specifically for photographers and content creators who work in extreme winter conditions. The new gloves, called Senja, consist of two separate components:

The outer mitt section combines expedition-level insulation with practical photography features.

The thumb and finger caps can be folded back when you need extra dexterity, then reattached magnetically, with a weatherproof zipper securely closing the finger cap. The weatherproof outer shell ensures your hands stay warm even in wet conditions, while wrist straps keep the mitts attached to you should the going get more active.

Inside the mitts are separate Senja liners. These function as an insulating base layer, or they can be used as standalone gloves during milder weather. Made from a merino wool blend fabric, the liners effectively control temperature and moisture. The fingertips are conductive, allowing touchscreen LCD operation without needing to remove the gloves. The faux suede palm material also features a non-slip grip pattern.

Vallerret Senja photography gloves are available now in XS to XL sizes. Expect to pay £29.95/$39.95 for the liners, and an additional £103/$124.95 for the mitts.