3 Legged Thing launches Magic Wraps to silently protect your camera kit

You know when you quickly want to throw a valuable lens or an extra camera body into a backpack that isn't specifically for gear? You grab a cheap zipper bag, maybe some bubble wrap, and hope for the best. But at the back of your mind, you're thinking: there has to be a better way.

Now 3 Legged Thing (3LT) is stepping in to fix that problem with their new Magic Wraps; a flexible, self-gripping fabric designed to hug and protect your kit. In their own words, "We’ve always believed your gear deserves better than a zip‑lock bag and a prayer." Quite.

Magic Wraps are presented as a superior way to protect your equipment without adding bulk. They're made from a soft, double-sided material that firmly sticks to itself when pressed together, quickly forming a protective pouch or cocoon. The wraps come in four practical sizes, with prices starting at just $9.99 / £9.99.

Cheaper, quieter, cleaner

Magic Wraps aren't a completely new product, but an updated version of 3LT's existing Wrapz line. The original Wrapz came in various funky patterns and included a waterproof TPU layer. The new Magic Wraps line keeps the core function but makes two key changes: a simpler look and a lower price. The wraps are reversible orange and black for a cleaner, minimalist aesthetic.

Danny Lenihan, CEO and founder of 3 Legged Thing, explains the move. “We saw such an amazing success with our Wrapz when we introduced them a year ago that we felt like here was a product that should really be available to the entire world, and not just photographers. Magic Wraps are the answer – we’ve removed the TPU waterproof layer to make it more price accessible, and created customer friendly retail packaging for stores all over the world.”

Introducing Magic Wrapz – like our classic Wrapz, but with fewer patterns & more mysterious powers. - YouTube Watch On

Above: see the Magic Wraps in action in this video

So if we're losing the full waterproofing, where's the 'magic' exactly? Well, 3LT says it's in the fabric itself, which it calls "nano-tech-infused". One side is soft and looped, the other has tiny hooks. When they meet, they hold tight, keeping your lenses and camera bodies secure without rattling around.

For professional shooters, the biggest practical benefit might be the virtually silent operation. Traditional Velcro makes a loud, disruptive ripping sound, which will cause a huge issue during quiet moments like a wedding ceremony. Magic Wraps solve this because, in the words of 3LT: "Unlike traditional fasteners, separating the fabric is virtually silent," coming apart with just a "satisfying shhhp that won’t wake the dog or the client".

The four sizes offer flexibility for all kinds of photography gear. The smaller 30x30cm and 38x38cm sizes are designed for compact lenses, small bodies, or flash units. The larger 45x45cm and 60x60cm wraps can handle bulkier camera bodies, telephoto lenses, or even a laptop.

Early feedback on social media suggests the wraps are a hit, and the initial rush was so strong that 3LT went quickly out of stock online.