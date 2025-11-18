Sony unveils new rain covers and soft cases for super-telephoto camera set-ups

Sony has announced two new accessory lines aimed at photographers using Sony Alpha systems who regularly work outdoors with large lenses. The LCRE Series Rain Cover and LCS Lens Soft Carrying Case Series are both engineered specifically for demanding field conditions.

The new products address the practical challenges faced by wildlife, sports and outdoor photographers who rely on super-telephoto lenses in unpredictable environments. Both product lines prioritize quick deployment, weather resistance and comfortable transport for bulky optical equipment.

The new rain covers

Image credit: Sony Image credit: Sony

The LCRE Series Rain Cover uses breathable, water-repellent material with vapor permeability rated at 20,000 g/m²/24h or higher, to prevent internal condensation during extended shooting sessions in rain or snow. In plain English, that means you should avoid the moisture build-up that can fog viewfinders or accumulate on internal elements during prolonged use.

A fitted eyepiece interface and transparent rear window enable you to access the electronic viewfinder, LCD monitor and camera controls while using the cover. Interestingly, a quick-attach fastening strap system allows you to quickly install it when the weather changes unexpectedly. This addresses a popular frustration with traditional camera rain covers , which can be cumbersome to fit in changing conditions.

When you don't need it, the cover folds into an integrated storage pouch attached to itself. It comes in two sizes – large (LCR-EL) and small (LCR-ES) – to accommodate different lens lengths. Both will be available from December for $189.99 / £150, in black or white colorways.

The new cases

The LCS Lens Soft Carrying Case Series boasts a conical design that follows the natural taper of super-telephoto lenses, creating a snug fit that minimizes movement during transport while reducing overall bulk and weight.

Three sizes accommodate Sony's range of long lenses: large (LCS-LTL), medium (LCS-LTM) and small (LCS-LTS). Each features a wide double-zipper opening running the length of the case. This enables you to remove lenses without wrestling them through a restricted opening; a particular benefit if you're using heavy glass that requires two-handed handling.

An internal anti-drop strap secures the lens when the case is open, providing insurance against accidental release if the zipper is left partially undone. Multiple strap configurations support hand carry, shoulder sling or crossbody wearing, giving you flexibility in how you transport your kit across varied terrain.

The soft construction protects against dust, scratches and minor impacts while remaining significantly lighter than hard shell alternatives. Whether you're hiking to remote locations, or moving quickly between shooting positions at sporting events, this weight reduction could prove meaningful over extended periods.

LCS Lens Soft Carrying Case (Image credit: LCS)

Available from January, pricing ranges from $229.99 / £150 for the small case to $249.99 / £170 for the large version.

These new covers and cases reflect Sony's continued expansion of its Alpha ecosystem beyond camera bodies and lenses. As the company's super-telephoto lineup has grown – particularly with recent 300mm, 400mm and 600mm prime lenses – the need for supporting accessories designed around these specific optical designs has increased.

Full compatibility lists for specific camera and lens combinations are available on Sony's website.