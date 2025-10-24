FINALLY! My top-rated camera rain cover is now available in camo

When I think of the best raincovers, my mind immediately goes to Think Tank. The Think Tank Hydrophobia is quite simply the best premium rain cover around, and the Think Tank Emergency Rain Cover is a stellar budget buy to boot. But one thing always irked me about these protective covers, they weren’t available in camo – emphasis on weren’t.

Thankfully, somebody at Think Tank has seen sense, and the entire range is now available in standard black and Realtree APX Camouflage. The latter is a photo-realistic texture that’s said to replicate tree bark, moss, and foliage, so your camera can stay both dry and inconspicuous.

The Think Tank Emergency Rain Cover is a more portable and budget-friendly option (Image credit: Think Tank)

I’ve found black rain covers to be suitable in most situations, but if you’re an avid wildlife photographer, especially one who uses hides to photograph skittish subjects, then the camouflage variants will be extremely welcome. If you’ve not used a Think Tank rain cover before, the Emergency Rain Cover is the more portable and budget-friendly option. It comes in small, medium, and large sizes, can be packed down for stowing, features sealed seams, and has a waterproof window so you can still see the rear LCD, viewfinder, and controls.

The Hydrophobia 3.0 is the premium offering. It comes in three sizes: 24-70mm, 70-200mm, and 300-600mm. It’s heftier than the Emergency Rain Cover because it uses a 3-layer material for superior durability, and it still comes with sealed seams and a window at the rear. In fact, Think Thank calls it the “highest quality and most protective rain cover on the market”. The Emergency Rain Cover retails from $42.75 / £39 / AU$79.95, the Hydrophobia is priced from $139.75 / £129 / AU$262.90.

