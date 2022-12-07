The best GoPro gimbal in 2022: get smooth footage on your action camera

The best GoPro gimbals will ensure your action camera footage looks smooth even when you're moving quickly

best GoPro gimbals: GoPro Karma Grip
The best GoPro gimbals help to stabilize footage from your action camera (Image credit: GoPro)

The best GoPro gimbals will help you to shoot smooth and shake-free videos on your GoPro camera. The best GoPro cameras are built for filming dynamic movement, sports and on-the-go content, and if you're planning on walking, running, or just generally moving about while the camera is rolling, you'll need a gimbal to ensure that your footage is as steady as it can be.

The best gimbals (opens in new tab) in general are mechanical stabilizers that use several axes of rotation to keep a camera steady and compensate for unwanted movements. Gimbals have become much more sophisticated in the last few years, with options from Zhiyun, FeiyuTech, and Moza enabling amateurs to achieve smooth, clean camera movements.

While the best GoPro camera (opens in new tab)s have their own stabilization systems, the best GoPro gimbals will smooth out erratic camera movements to give your videos a more professional look, especially when used with older models.

When choosing the best GoPro gimbals, you can choose between wearable gimbals and handheld gimbals. You can walk around with your GoPro in your hand using a handheld option, but obviously for extreme sports when you need your hands, a wearable gimbal is the right choice and can be mounted to a helmet or handlebars.

The best GoPro gimbals in 2022

1. GoPro Karma Grip

The gimbal that does it all

Specifications

Compatible with: Hero 7 Black, Hero 6 Black, Hero 5 Black, Hero 4 Black (Hero 4 Harness required), Hero 4 Silver (Hero 4 Harness required)

Reasons to buy

+
Built-in camera controls
+
Impressively smooth video 

Reasons to avoid

-
Somewhat redundant with later GoPro models with built-in stabilization
-
Cheaper options available 

The Karma Grip gimbal that formed part of it is still a very useful addition to any GoPro setup. It creates smooth footage with a 3-axis stabilization system that works well even in extreme situations, and the integrated buttons on the grip make it easy to control your camera with a push of a button. It’s worth noting that a lot of the technology in the Karma Grip made it into the Hero 7 Black and models beyond it, so while it’s compatible with that camera, you very likely don’t need to shell out for it if you’re already springing for the latest models.

(Image credit: Removu)
 (opens in new tab)

2. Removu S1

Designed specifically for GoPro, it features remote control functionality and a removable battery pack

Specifications

Compatibility: GoPro Session, Hero 3, Hero 3+, Hero 4, Hero 5 and Hero 6
Stabilization: 3-axis
Weight: 380g
Dimensions: 32.8 x 32.0 x 160.4mm
Battery life (approx): 5 hours

Reasons to buy

+
Comprehensive rain-proofing 
+
Removable grip with remote controls 

Reasons to avoid

-
Quite pricey 
-
Limited battery life 

With strong, rugged weatherproofing, the Removu S1 makes a great pairing with a GoPro camera, and is compatible with the majority of contemporary models. Like the Karma Grip its handle is detachable, meaning you can easily also use it as a wearable stabilizer, and there’s also remote control functionality built into the grip to allow you to operate the camera with it even when the two are separated. While the Li-Ion battery doesn’t last especially long compared to competitors, the fact that it’s removable means it’s easy to simply pack a spare if you know you’re in for a long shoot. 

(Image credit: FeiyuTech)
 (opens in new tab)

3. FeiyuTech G6

A splashproof, 3-axis gimbal with up to 12 hour battery life

Specifications

Compatibility: GoPro Hero8 Black, Hero7 Black, Hero6 Black, Hero5 Black, Sony RX0 and other action cameras of similar dimensions (note that cameras other than those named above may not offer full app compatibility)
Stabilization: 3-axis
Weight: 336g
Dimensions: 271 x 119 x 38mm
Battery life (approx): 12 hours

Reasons to buy

+
Useful status screen
+
Extensive camera control
+
Compatible with GoPro Hero8 Black

Reasons to avoid

-
Loss of app functionality with some cameras
-
Some noticeable motor noise

The FeiyuTech G6 is the best gimbal for action cameras for several reasons; it has 12 hours of battery life, it's splashproof, you can control it via an app, it has an OLED screen so you can quickly check settings and it can be used with anything from the GoPro Hero 10 to the Sony RX0 or even the DJI Osmo. It's designed so that no matter how you angle the gimbal, it will never obscure the camera screen so you can always see exactly what you're shooting. If you're planning on shooting a video using the sound from the onboard mic, you'll need to be careful as the gimbal motor sits rather close to the mic and sometimes picks up on the sound of it moving. 

Best GoPro gimbals: Zhiyun Crane M3

(Image credit: Future)

4. Zhiyun Crane M3

A compact GoPro compatible gimbal with a lot of handy features

Specifications

Compatibility: GoPro Hero10/9/8/7/6
Stabilization: 3-axis
Weight: 710g
Dimensions: 253 x 130 x 65 cm
Battery life (approx): 8 hours

Reasons to buy

+
Small and lightweight
+
Looks stylish
+
Suits a variety of devices (other than GoPro)

Reasons to avoid

-
Hard to balance
-
Fiddly to adjust

The standout feature of the Zhiyun Crane M3 is its compact design. When you first take it out of the matching carry case it comes in, the size of the gimbal is quite exciting. You'll be able to hold it for much longer without getting an aching wrist – a massive plus if you've ever had to use a gimbal for an extended period. 

It's also able to take a mirrorless camera or camera phone, or an action camera, which makes it the perfect all-rounder if you only want to buy one gimbal for all your cameras. The display is a bright, 1.2-inch color touchscreen which makes it easy to navigate around the menu systems. Just make sure you get the Zhiyun Crane M3 Combo, which comes with a GoPro accessory mount.

Zhiyun Crane M2S

(Image credit: George Cairns)

Zhiyun Crane M2S

(Image credit: George Cairns)

5. Zhiyun Crane M2S Combo Kit

A versatile, lightweight gimbal perfect for shooting with a GoPro

Specifications

Compatibility: GoPro Hero10/9/8/7/6
Stabilization: 3-axis
Weight: 550g
Dimensions: 240 x 68 x 150mm
Battery life (approx): 1 hr 41min

Reasons to buy

+
Smooth roll, tilt and pan action
+
Built-in fill light
+
Menu display

Reasons to avoid

-
Joystick drops off

The Zhiyun Crane M2S (opens in new tab) enables you to perform a combination of tilts, pans, and even rolls with your GoPro action camera. It has an adjustable light with five levels of power, and four color filters to give you plenty of creative possibilities when it comes to content creation. Its quick-release plate enables you to detach a camera and remount a different one with a minimum of fuss and effort. Operated by a joystick, it features several different modes, depending on the subjects you're filming.

