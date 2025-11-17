This GoPro power play saves you £200 on Hero 13 action camera bundle

GoPro didn't launch a new flagship camera this year - maintaining its Hero13 Black as its most capabale action can to date. There are several stores now selling this for a discounted price £269... but Wex has gone two steps better by throwing in two more batteries, and some other accessories into the price.

This GoPro Hero13 Black Extended Power Bundle gets you the camera itself, three Enduro batteries, 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card, a hardshell case, and a dual charger - all for just £269.

The GoPro Hero13, launched a year ago, builds on the success of the 12 but expands on the available mods, allowing the camera to add a macro lens or even some filters. Another notable improvement is the addition of a magnetic mounting option.

Not quite sure what to buy yet? Take a look at our guides to the best action cameras, or browse through the best GoPro alternatives.