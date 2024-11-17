What will the GoPro 360 Max 2 bring? Should I wait or get the X4 now?

By
published

We know GoPro has a new 360-degree camera coming – the Max 2 – but you can buy the 8K Insta360 X4 right now, so will it be worth waiting?

GoPro Max 2 leaked image + Insta360 X4
(Image credit: Quadro_news / Future)

We know beyond doubt GoPro has a new 360-degree camera coming soon, but will it be worth the wait? What features are we expecting (especially since you can buy the 8K Isnta360 X4 right now?)

In the latest earnings call, GoPro even used the name 'Max 2' to refer to the 360-degree camera they said was coming in 2025, so we know for sure it's coming. The question is what will it bring and – specifically – will it jump to the top of our best 360-degree camera guide.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 GoPro MaxInsta360 X4GoPro Max 2 ?
Resolution5.7K / 30fps8K / 30fps8K at 60fps (at least for short bursts)?
Slow-Mo3K / 60fps5.7K / 120fps3K / 240fps5.7K / 120fps?
Battery life (360)85 mins135 mins at 5.7K / 75mins at 8K(Leaked images look small – this might be tricky!)
Stills16.6 MP72MP 54MP??
Priceat launch: $499$499$499

