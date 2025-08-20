Action camera giant GoPro has quietly increased the price of its action cameras in the US, with the flagship model, the Hero13 Black, increasing from $399 to $429, and the budget Hero moving from $199 to $219.

During an earnings call with investors, GoPro indicated that it expected to recoup around half of the estimated cost of the US tariffs through “modest price increases.” Those tariff costs are estimated to be around $18 million for 2025, a jump from the originally estimated $8 million after tariffs jumped from ten to 20 percent.

“We expect to offset half of our expected tariff costs with modest price increases and continued supply chain diversification outside of China, while exploring the production of certain products in the U.S,” the report reads.

GoPro had previously moved production of its US-bound action cameras outside of China to Mexico in 2019, during Donald Trump’s first term in office, to avoid potential tariffs. Now, the company says the added costs of the US tariffs are being met with reducing operating costs, expanding the supply chain, and “modest product price moves.”

“Additionally, we are focused on further operational efficiencies to drive down costs and expand our supply chain outside of China,” GoPro Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee said. “We expect the impact of tariffs on our cameras and accessories in 2025 to be approximately $18 million, up from $8 million due to tariff rates increasing from 10% to 20%. We expect to offset approximately 50% of the full tariff impact by the modest product price moves we have already made of less than 5% globally.”

While McGee says that modest price moves of around five percent have already been made globally, in the UK and Australia, both the Hero13 Black and Hero remain at their originally launched list prices.

GoPro has reported an 18 percent decrease in revenue year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025. However, the company’s operating costs dropped 32 percent during the same time period, in part due to reduced employee costs after restructuring, leaving the company with 640 full-time employees compared to 925 last year.

GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman says that he expects the company to return to profitability beginning in the fourth quarter through new product launches, managing expenses, and protecting intellectual property, including an ongoing patent infringement claim against Insta360.

Software subscriptions remain an important part of the company’s business and, earlier this year, GoPro announced an opt-in program that allows US subscribers to license their footage to train AI models, splitting the revenue from the program 50/50 between the users and GoPro.

