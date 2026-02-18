32% off DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo – I’d buy this again at this price!

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro – has seen a massive discount, earning the full Adventure Combo for the price of the camera. This is a massive 32% off the GoPro-beating 4K Action Camera. Personally, I'd rush out and pick one up (if I didn't already have one of these cameras in my house!)

This camera beats the rest for most action fans – like the Action 4 Pro before it – because it has a relatively large imaging sensor which means it's just as good for underwater and caving, or indoors, or evenings – basically anything with imperfect light. Oh, and it's still well built and hreat with HDR for water, snow, and sand, so you're not missing out!

The Action 5 Pro also introduced a new feature to the line – a pressure sensor – that records metadata to your video, and so records your altitude or depth. (It can also link wirelessly to your GPS device – like a phone or watch – to record your location data to the video too).

We see a lot of competition for action cameras, but with the Action 6 being the only new model DJI broguht out since this (and GoPro not having moved on at all), there is a lot to be said for grabbing this camera when it's priced so well.

Personally, I gave the Action 5 Pro 4.5 of 5 stars when I reviewed it, and my main complaint was that it looked a bit boring! Arguably, that is a plus point – it is very robust and dependable, the 4K video is excellent (and you can have slow-mo up to 960fps). It's a lot cheaper than your phone, too, so you can feel a lot safer about throwing this thing around while still getting pretty stunning footage!

In general, I love an action camera, and DJI's quality is at the top of the tree (as our best action camera guide tends to reveal). I sometimes lament the lack of built-in GPS, but that is something you can solve with a phone link if you really want to add location & speed metadata at all.