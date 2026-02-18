32% off DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo – I’d buy this again at this price!
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo gets a massive discount – and that gives you a bumper bundle of gear and a camera
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro – has seen a massive discount, earning the full Adventure Combo for the price of the camera. This is a massive 32% off the GoPro-beating 4K Action Camera. Personally, I'd rush out and pick one up (if I didn't already have one of these cameras in my house!)
The Osmo Action 5 Pro is was DCW's current pick for Best Action Camera for most of 2025 (and beat the still-current GoPro). Why? Excellent low-light capabilities (thanks to the 1/1.3-inch image sensor), dual touchscreen system, long battery life, excellent usability, and brilliant electronic image stabilization. The Adventure Combo includes a quick-release adapter, a locking screw, a frame, three 1950mAh batteries and a charging hub, plus the camera has a replaceable glass lens cover with rubber ring for an extra rugged design.
This camera beats the rest for most action fans – like the Action 4 Pro before it – because it has a relatively large imaging sensor which means it's just as good for underwater and caving, or indoors, or evenings – basically anything with imperfect light. Oh, and it's still well built and hreat with HDR for water, snow, and sand, so you're not missing out!
The Action 5 Pro also introduced a new feature to the line – a pressure sensor – that records metadata to your video, and so records your altitude or depth. (It can also link wirelessly to your GPS device – like a phone or watch – to record your location data to the video too).
We see a lot of competition for action cameras, but with the Action 6 being the only new model DJI broguht out since this (and GoPro not having moved on at all), there is a lot to be said for grabbing this camera when it's priced so well.
Personally, I gave the Action 5 Pro 4.5 of 5 stars when I reviewed it, and my main complaint was that it looked a bit boring! Arguably, that is a plus point – it is very robust and dependable, the 4K video is excellent (and you can have slow-mo up to 960fps). It's a lot cheaper than your phone, too, so you can feel a lot safer about throwing this thing around while still getting pretty stunning footage!
In general, I love an action camera, and DJI's quality is at the top of the tree (as our best action camera guide tends to reveal). I sometimes lament the lack of built-in GPS, but that is something you can solve with a phone link if you really want to add location & speed metadata at all.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.