GoPro MAX360 (2025) for less than half price! Never miss for less

I've been covering 360 cameras for years now, and I won't tell you the GoPro MAX360 (2025) is the latest and greatest because we all know the MAX2 just came out. That, I'm sure, is why this is so cheap. But that doesn't mean this isn't a decent working 360 camera – plus you get access to GoPro's software and the 2025 version was updated so (while it is mostly the older model) it charges & connects with USB-C so it should work for years to come!

Save 57% (£200) GoPro MAX360 (2025): was £349 now £149 at Park Cameras The GoPro MAX360 (2025) is an updated version of the original GoPro MAX, a 360-degree camera which now features a universal 1/4"-20 mounting system for selfie sticks and action camera gear, and uses cameras both front and back to stitch together a full 360-degree view of the world as it shoots video. <p>🎥 5.7K 🎤 6 📸 16.6MP – Quik engine software – USB-C 🎥 5.7K 🎤 6 📸 16.6MP – Quik engine software – USB-C

A 360-degree camera like the MAX360 and its sibling the Max 2 pick up video from all around the device, so a lot of the technology on offer is available in the app which accompanies it.

For the 2025 release of the MAX360, as well as updating the connectivity to USB-C on its 360-degree camera, the company also improved the app, Quik, to add features like automatic subject tracking. That means that you just need to keep the camera in roughly the right place and tap on a subject later and the app will keep them in frame if you want to export your video – in any shape (horizontal, vertical).

GoPro, of course, can extend this further with cloud-based services if you choose, but there are plenty of cool effects available, like Spin, Flip, Roll, Wobble, Tiny Planet, and you can plot your own exports precisely using keyframes if you choose.

The MAX can be controlled remotely from your phone, and images and creations can be shared straight from there or edited and shared from there. It can also live stream at 1080P. There is a lot of potential here for vloggers!

The camera has an array of six microphones and is able to either detect spatial sound or use the extra data to minimise wind noise. Despite this, the whole camera is is also waterproof to 5m (around 15ft).

You might also like

Would I buy this camera, even at this price? Sure, as a gift! I don't think people appreciate how much fun a 360-camera is, or how useful it is.

That said, I also think as soon as you get one, you want a better one, so I do tend to point people to the guide to the best 360 cameras.