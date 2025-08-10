Insta360 teamed up with adaptive racing driver Lance Fenderson, who used only his upper body to race the world’s most dangerous hill climb

'The Race to the Clouds' is widely considered the most dangerous hill climb in the world

Insta360 teamed up with adaptive athlete and racing driver Lance Fenderson (@lancefenderson23) as he took on the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, navigating his BMW M2 CS through the 12.42-mile course and 156 turns, using only his upper body.

Lance, the only para-athlete and youngest driver on the track, used the Insta360 X4 in his training, with the 8K 360 camera helping to analyze runs, identify improvements and share his perspective with followers across the world.

Insta360 Presents: Lance Fenderson's Journey to the Top of Pikes Peak - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch Lance's journey to the top of Pikes Peak

Lance was paralyzed from the chest down in 2019, following an incident during a game of lacrosse. But Lance didn’t let the injury stand in the way of his degree in Mechanical Engineering or his passion for motor racing.

Five years of physical and occupational therapy and strength training ensued, and in October 2024 Lance was back in the driving seat. On his debut race weekend, he won all four BMW CCA races and was awarded the Spirit of Club Racing Flag. But this year, he set his sights on one of the world’s most dangerous courses, Pikes Peak.

Insta360 proudly sponsored the young racing driver as he attempted his rookie ascent, but the partnership wasn’t just financial. Lance would document the race using the Insta360 X5, providing a unique perspective both in and out of the cockpit as he defied the odds, finished the course, and delivered a competitive time.

"The mountain wants you to mess up," Lance said of his historic climb. "But for me, overcoming adversity – that’s what’s made me who I am."

The collaboration marks the beginning of a relationship between Insta360 and the High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit organization within the adaptive sports space. The pairing is now exploring new ways to empower adaptive athletes and deliver their stories to the world.

Insta360 co-founder, Max Ritcher, said: "Insta360 is honored to sponsor Lance in his return to Pikes Peak. If there's one thing we love doing, it's backing people with powerful stories to tell, and this is certainly one."

Make sure you watch Insta360’s documentary (above) that charts Lance’s incredible Pikes Peak story.

