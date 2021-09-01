The best Sony A7R III deals in September 2021

Looking for the best Sony A7R III deals? Our team has done the leg work for you, and rounded up all the biggest savings on the third generation of Sony’s relatively compact mirrorless camera, right here.

The best Sony A7R III deals With big features inside a relatively compact body, the A7R III is a smasher Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full-frame | Megapixels: 42.4MP | Lens mount: Sony E-mount | Screen: 3in LCD, 1,440,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF, 3,686,400 dots | Max burst speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Enthusiast/Professional Superb image quality Excellent AF system Far from cheap Battery life not as high as DSLRs'

'Completely redesigned for professionals' was the idea behind the third generation of Sony’s relatively compact bodied mirrorless camera. Like its mark II forebear, it features a gargantuan 42.4MP back-illuminated 35mm full frame CMOS image sensor. To this, it adds 10fps continuous shooting and, ensuring both swiftness and accuracy, 399 phase-detection AF points covering 68% of the image area, plus 425 contrast-detect AF points. Phew!

Other key features include 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation, providing, it claims, a 5.5step shutter speed advantage, plus 4K video capture, dual SD card slots, and a battery life that's jumped from 270 shots on its predecessor to 650 shots here, when using the rear display.

It has the same electronic viewfinder as the Sony A9, with a 3,686K-dot resolution that ensures it's clear as well as large. The tilting LCD on the rear has also been upgraded, not only with a 1.44million-dot panel but also touch-screen functionality.

The camera boasts a magnesium alloy construction and is sealed against both dust and moisture. The look and feel of the Sony Alpha A7R III broadly follows the design of the A7R II, but there are a host of tweaks and refinements when you start looking a little closer.

For example, its menu system has been overhauled and is now colour coded to make it that bit easier to navigate – a modest change, perhaps, but certainly a user-friendly one. The A7R III’s Eye AF has also been enhanced and can now continuously track and focus on a subject’s eye, even if they look down, or away from the camera.

As one would expect, the A7R III is able to resolve an impressive level of detail, certainly suitable for A2-sized prints. Noise control is another area in which the camera is very strong, although it’s best to avoid the higher expansion settings, unless getting the shot is more important than actual image quality. Dynamic range performance is also very impressive.

In conclusion, Sony has taken one of its favourite mirrorless cameras and bolstered its performance to make it even more capably attractive. The heady mix of a 42.4MP full-frame sensor and a high performance that includes 10fps burst shooting and a very sophisticated AF system is bound to help this camera appeal to an even broader range of photographers than the previous incarnations.

