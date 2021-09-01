The best Sony A9 & Sony A9 II deals in September 2021

To say that the Sony A9 is impressive would be an understatement. It was actually one of the very best mirrorless cameras we've ever reviewed at Digital Camera World.

Of course you'll have to pay for the privilege of owning one of the planet's stand-out snappers, but at least we can help you find the lowest price - you've come to the right place if you're looking for the best Sony A9 deals – and with the Sony A9 II replacing it, there are sure to be some great offers around. The original A9 is definitely the best deal... but if you want the very best then the A9 II has advantages, so we will show you the best prices for this too, so you can compare.

We could write reams and reams about the A9's qualities - from the scarily fast tracking performance of the AF system, to the rapid 20fps burst shooting speeds, to the extremely effective EVF - but we have an inkling you just want to know the best prices.

So scroll to the bottom of this page to take a look at a full list of the prices you pay for this remarkable camera today, stopping by at our specs summary on the way to get a list of the specifications and dimensions.

Sony A9 vs A9ii

The improvements to the Sony A9 II over the original A9 have been evolutionary rather than revolutionary - but all the same Sony says that there are no fewer than 43 improvements over the original model.

One of the improvements in the Sony A9 II is in the design of the body, and in particular its durability. We weren't aware of any durability issues in the original, but Sony has nevertheless beefed up the camera's weather sealing to cope with the harsh conditions it's likely to be used in.

Image sharpness is said to be improved thanks to a low vibration shutter design and improvements to the in-body stabilization, now rated at 5.5 stops.

The connectivity has been upgraded too, with a speed improvement from 100MB/s to 1GB/s Ethernet and 2.4/5GHz wireless LAN support, together with a USB 3.2 Gen. 1 port. Remote shooting gets a boost, with the ability to format a memory card remotely, for example, via Remote Camera Tool 2.1 software. It's also possible to attach voice memos to images, to give instructions to the picture desk back at base, for example.

Sony also says it's worked on the speed of the A9 II, with improvements to the BIONZ X image processor speed that improves viewfinder image latency, among other things. And, crucially, the new model an uprated mechanical shutter now capable of 10fps shooting compared to 5fps in the Mark I camera (the mechanical shutter is useful in certain artificial lighting conditions that can affect the electronic shutter).

As ever with a new Sony camera, the AF has been uprated and improved, now with Sony's Real-time AF tracking tech. It's now possible to change the focus frame color selection, and move the focus frame even with the shutter release or AF-ON button half pressed. You can use the touchscreen for Touch-Tracking now.

• Sony A9 II review

Sony A9 & A9 II key specs: A 5-star camera from Sony - it's simply brilliant Model number: ILCE-9 / ILCE-9M2 | Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,440,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 20fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert Blistering performance Incredibly fast and capable AF No viewfinder blackout Impressive level of customization



