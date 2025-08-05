Nikon ends its Zf body reupholstery service

Nikon has announced that it will no longer provide a Premium Exterior Reupholstery Service for the Zf. This seems to have been a Japan-only service which gave Japanese Zf shooters the option of switching out the camera's artificial leather wrap to an alternative color, with a quoted a three-week turnaround time. And the price for this bespoke service? A surprisingly reasonable 6600 Yen ($45/£33).

Nikon Zf full review

(Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon Zf will still be available to buy new in seven skin color options: Black, Indigo Blue, Sepia Brown, Bordeaux Red, Sunset Orange, Moss Green, and Stone Grey. The only difference is now you won't be able to have the leather changed to a different color after purchase. In fairness to Nikon, it has previously stated that the reupholstery offer "will end once each color of artificial leather runs out".

(Image credit: Nikon)

If this news has given you a sudden desire to get your Zf changed to a different color (and you live in Japan), then you'd better be quick. Nikon is still accepting applications for the reupholstery service, but only until 23:59 on Thursday August 7th, and you'll then need to ensure your camera reaches Nikon by Friday August 22nd using the Nikon Pickup Service.