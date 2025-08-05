Nikon ends its Zf body reupholstery service
Zf shooters in Japan will no longer be able to change the color of their camera after purchase
Nikon has announced that it will no longer provide a Premium Exterior Reupholstery Service for the Zf. This seems to have been a Japan-only service which gave Japanese Zf shooters the option of switching out the camera's artificial leather wrap to an alternative color, with a quoted a three-week turnaround time. And the price for this bespoke service? A surprisingly reasonable 6600 Yen ($45/£33).
The Nikon Zf will still be available to buy new in seven skin color options: Black, Indigo Blue, Sepia Brown, Bordeaux Red, Sunset Orange, Moss Green, and Stone Grey. The only difference is now you won't be able to have the leather changed to a different color after purchase. In fairness to Nikon, it has previously stated that the reupholstery offer "will end once each color of artificial leather runs out".
If this news has given you a sudden desire to get your Zf changed to a different color (and you live in Japan), then you'd better be quick. Nikon is still accepting applications for the reupholstery service, but only until 23:59 on Thursday August 7th, and you'll then need to ensure your camera reaches Nikon by Friday August 22nd using the Nikon Pickup Service.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
