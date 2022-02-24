The best DJI Ronin 4D deals in February 2022: stock updates and prices

Looking for the best DJI Ronin 4D deals? We've got you covered. Launching alongside 2 new versions of its Zenmuse gimbal camera, the DJI Ronin 4D is the industry’s first cinema camera with 4-axis stabilization, adding active Z-axis control. The camera operator’s footsteps should be completely absorbed as they walk, run and shift direction even on stairs or uneven ground.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the DJI Ronin 4D in stock or on pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | $6,799

Designed for both solo use by independent creators and dynamic pro video capture, the Ronin 4D from DJI is an innovative all-in-one camera/gimbal solution capable of 6K at 60p and 4K 120p.

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | £5,659

Designed for both solo use by independent creators and dynamic pro video capture, the Ronin 4D from DJI is an innovative all-in-one camera/gimbal solution capable of 6K at 60p and 4K 120p.

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | AU$10,149

Designed for both solo use by independent creators and dynamic pro video capture, the Ronin 4D from DJI is an innovative all-in-one camera/gimbal solution capable of 6K at 60p and 4K 120p.

Complementing the imaging system is a brand-new, full-frame Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera.

Complementing the imaging system is a brand-new, full-frame Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera. It enables cinematographers to capture footage in full cinematic quality and, in addition to the commonly used H.264 codec, the X9-6K can internally record Apple ProRes leaving more latitude for editing in post.

The Zenmuse X9-6K supports up to 6K at 60p and 4K 120p, giving creators multiple options for capturing cinema-quality footage. To create gripping, atmospheric shots, the dual-native ISO of 800/5,000 and over 14 stops of dynamic range help capture scenes with rich color grades, regardless of shooting scenario. Even in complicated lighting situations, DJI Ronin 4D’s proprietary DJI Cinema Color System (DCCS) delivers natural skin tones and enables effortless tonal consistency across a project when using different cinema cameras.

The camera’s built-in nine-stop physical ND filters make it easy to adjust to drastically changing lighting conditions, especially when outside on location. In addition, the X9 is equipped with an interchangeable lens mount enabling connection to DJI’s proprietary DL mount, Leica M mount, and other mounts with short-flange focal distances. This provides cinematographers the opportunity to use ultra-large aperture lenses, anamorphic lenses, and vintage manual lenses to create their desired look and style.

Regardless of its lack of Apple ProRes RAW, which many would have been excited to employ within their workflows, the DJI Ronin 4D takes two great concepts of a great cinema camera and combines it will excellent stabilization to create a unique product that many will be keen to use on project going forward or transitioning to this all-in-one solution all together.

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | $6,799

Designed for both solo use by independent creators and dynamic pro video capture, the Ronin 4D from DJI is an innovative all-in-one camera/gimbal solution capable of 6K at 60p and 4K 120p.

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | £5,659

Designed for both solo use by independent creators and dynamic pro video capture, the Ronin 4D from DJI is an innovative all-in-one camera/gimbal solution capable of 6K at 60p and 4K 120p.

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | AU$10,149

Designed for both solo use by independent creators and dynamic pro video capture, the Ronin 4D from DJI is an innovative all-in-one camera/gimbal solution capable of 6K at 60p and 4K 120p.

