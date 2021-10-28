The best Sony A1 deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

Searching for the best price on the Sony A1? You've come to the right place, as we have all the latest prices on Sony's amazing flagship camera.

The Sony A1 (also known as the Sony Alpha 1, or even the Sony ILCE-1) has turned the world of full frame mirrorless cameras on its head! Its combination of power, speed and performance is simply unprecedented. Needless to say, it's been in high demand, despite its price tag. Stock issues have eased, but even now this camera can be hard to get, and if your favorite retailer doesn't have it in stock right now, our advice is to order it anyway. This could be the most reliable and quickest way to get your camera.

The Sony A1's headline features are its 8K video, the first time this has appeared in a Sony mirrorless camera, its 30fps burst mode and its brand new 50MP sensor. Previously, this wish-list would have needed three separate cameras – the Sony A7S III for video, the Sony A9 II for sports and the Sony A7R IV for resolution. But now you get Sony's best ever video resolution, its fastest sports camera and its second-highest resolution camera, all rolled into one.

No wonder the Sony A1 has been in such high demand. While you might choose one of Sony's other cameras as a much cheaper tool for specific jobs, the Sony A1 really is the professional camera that does it all.

The Sony A1's 50MP sensor means it almost matches the 61MP Sony A7R IV for resolution, so its continuous shooting speed of 30fps is all the more spectacular. This is a camera that can be used for high-quality commercial photography and high-speed sports shooting the next. The 50MP sensor allows for 8K video capture too, and while this is still way beyond the resolution needed by most film-makers, it surely won't be too long before 8K becomes 'the new 4K'. The Sony A1 sounds perfect, then, but there are compromises. It's a relatively small camera, so it will probably need a grip to balance properly with long telephotos, and while the 8K video is amazing, its design and controls are not set up for professional cinematography in the same way as a real cinema camera's – but still, as a do-it-all technological masterpiece the Sony A1 is, well, just that – a masterpiece.

