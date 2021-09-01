The best cheap Olympus PEN E-PL9 deals in September 2021

We've searched high and low to find the best Olympus PEN E-PL9 deals the internet has to offer, so if you're thinking about buying the company's sleek mirrorless body you're in the right place. Read on for the best Olympus PEN E-PL9 prices from the most reputable retailers.

Olympus has won the hearts and minds of the blogging community in the last couple of years, certainly as far as its PEN range goes. The most recent entry-level PEN camera is the PEN E-PL10, but with the older E-PL9 still on sale, some great bargains can now be had.

Based on the look of classic film cameras from the '60s and '70s, the E-PL9 comes with more modern must-have features. These include a touchscreen LCD that can be angled to face the subject, as well as 4K video and its maker’s Art Filters options. Yes, such filters are now present on every mobile phone and tablet, but Olympus arguably pioneered their use on digital cameras almost a decade ago. For easy image sharing, we also have both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

An advanced mode also accesses multiple exposure, focus bracketing and HDR options, so there's the opportunity to exert more hands-on control on the image-making process if so desired. However it’s equally possible to leave the Olympus PEN E-PL9 on ‘auto everything’ and come away with more than acceptable results.

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Micro Four Thirds | Megapixels: 16MP | Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds | Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: No | Max burst speed: 8.6fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner 4K video recording Fast AF (albeit contrast-detect) Sensor is still 16MP No built-in viewfinder

As ever, the best value option is the kit that includes a compact M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 14-42mm 1:3.5–5.6 EZ pancake zoom, although the camera is compatible with a plethora of other lenses in the Micro Four Thirds system from Olympus and the likes of Panasonic. As well as offering a Micro Four Thirds mount, something also shared with Panasonic on this model is the ability to capture 4K video clips, which here happens at a respectable maximum frame rate of 30fps.

As for any negatives, the camera does without a standard viewfinder, and has a physically smaller sensor than many rivals. At 16MP, resolution is a little short of the 20-24MP standard too, but the camera's image quality reveals that 16MP is still more than enough to deliver sharp, detailed images.

The Olympus PEN E-PL9 also performs better than one might expect at higher ISO settings, particularly if you stick to ISO 1600 or below. Auto white balance also does a competent job and we rarely found ourselves needing to adjust its exposure compensation settings.

Given all of the above, the E-PL9 adds up to an ideal compact system camera option for first-time buyers, with the option to choose from white, black or brown camera bodies.

