The best Nikon Z fc deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

The Nikon Z fc is the second Nikon mirrorless camera do use a DX APS-C sensor - following on from the Nikon Z50. But what makes the Z fc very different from the Z50 is its spectacular classic camera looks. Check out all the full differences in our Nikon Z fc vs Z50 guide.

The smaller sensor means that you get a smaller and affordable camera – but one that can use the large-aperture Z mount lenses used by its older, more expensive full-frame brothers (such as the Nikon Z6 II, Z7 II and Z5).

But the Z fc can also use some smaller lenses to create a highly portable package - such as the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR. The camera can also be used with older-generation Nikon F-mount lenses via the optional Nikon FTZ adaptor.

In terms of feature set, the Z fc is the first Z-series camera to boast a true vari-angle display (not the flip-down option on the Z50) - making it a great choice for vloggers. There's also a 20.9MP APS-C sensor, 209 hybrid AF points and a native ISO sensitivity of 100-51,200. High-speed shooting is possible at a top of 11fps - and you can shoot video in glorious 4K.

There are plenty of manual controls in the form of the several dials on the top panel that Fujifilm fans would be familiar with already, but the Z fc does inherit the eye-AF and animal-detection AF from the Nikon Z 7II and Z 6II full-framers.

Unlike the Z50, though, the Z fc can be used while it's still charging.

