Popular

The best Nikon Z fc deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

By

These are the best Nikon Z fc deals we can find right now

Nikon Z fc deals
(Image credit: Nikon)

Looking for the best Nikon Z fc deals available right now? Then you're in the right place, as we have all the up-to-date prices to help you find yourself a cool, retro-styled, bargain.

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Nikon Z fc in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

The Nikon Z fc is the second Nikon mirrorless camera do use a DX APS-C sensor - following on from the Nikon Z50. But what makes the Z fc very different from the Z50 is its spectacular classic camera looks. Check out all the full differences in our Nikon Z fc vs Z50 guide.

The smaller sensor means that you get a smaller and affordable camera – but one that can use the large-aperture Z mount lenses used by its older, more expensive full-frame brothers (such as the Nikon Z6 II, Z7 II and Z5). 

But the Z fc can also use some smaller lenses to create a highly portable package - such as the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR. The camera can also be used with older-generation Nikon F-mount lenses via the optional Nikon FTZ adaptor. 

Image 1 of 4

Nikon Z fc

(Image credit: Nikon)
Image 2 of 4

Nikon Z fc

(Image credit: Nikon)
Image 3 of 4

Nikon Z fc

(Image credit: Nikon)
Image 4 of 4

Nikon Z fc

(Image credit: Nikon)

The best Nikon Z fc deals

Nikon's retro-styled Z fc is a modern classic!

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 20.9MP | Monitor: 3.2-inch tilting, 1.04m dots | Continuous shooting speed: 11fps | Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36m dots | Max video resolution: 4K UHD at 30p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Beautiful design
Dial-based controls
Z50 is cheaper
Few DX Z-mount lenses

In terms of feature set, the Z fc is the first Z-series camera to boast a true vari-angle display (not the flip-down option on the Z50) - making it a great choice for vloggers. There's also a 20.9MP APS-C sensor, 209 hybrid AF points and a native ISO sensitivity of 100-51,200. High-speed shooting is possible at a top of 11fps - and you can shoot video in glorious 4K.

There are plenty of manual controls in the form of the several dials on the top panel that Fujifilm fans would be familiar with already, but the Z fc does inherit the eye-AF and animal-detection AF from the Nikon Z 7II and Z 6II full-framers.

Unlike the Z50, though, the Z fc can be used while it's still charging.

Read more
• Nikon Z lens roadmap: everything we know
The best Nikon Z lenses
The best Nikon cameras
Nikon Z5 vs Z6
Nikon Z6 vs Z6 II
Best mirrorless cameras in 2021

N-Photo magazine

N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography,  N-Photo is the title for you. 

Subscribe now! Give the gift that keeps on giving

View Deal
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles