The smartphone battery wars are really heating up (not in a Galaxy Note way). Just as 7,000mAh+ batteries start to become the norm on many flagship phones, Realme has today gone one better with the release of its latest smartphone – the P4 Power 5G – featuring the Chinese tech company's first 10,001 mAh battery.

Realme describes it as the "world's first 10,001mAh Titan Battery". If you're only considering popular consumer models, it takes the capacity crown from phones like the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Honor Magic 8 Lite with their 7,500mAh cells – and is almost double the 5,088mAh capacity of my iPhone 17 Pro Max! Although Apple has proven that through tight hardware and software integration, bigger capacity batteries don't necessarily mean better longevity.

If you expand your search to "rugged" smartphones, then you'll find devices that are capable of nearly 25,000 mAh – although not in as svelte a design as the P4 Power.

Nonetheless, Realme's achievement with their new Titan battery looks very impressive indeed. By utilizing silicon-carbon anode technology and an advanced C Pack and F Pack protection design, the P4 Power 5G should be capable of delivering even longer-lasting performance than what we've seen yet. And the fact that this battery is contained in a 9.08mm, 219g body only increases the kudos.

The P4 Power 5G supports 80W fast charging, which, despite its huge capacity, means it can be recharged to 50 per cent in just 36 minutes. Beyond that, the phone can also be used as a power bank to power accessories and other devices, thanks to a speedy 27W reverse charging feature.

Impressive battery specs continue with the device able to handle temperatures ranging from –30°C to 56°C. That's a greater range than I could physically survive in, not that I'm up for trying. Long-term battery health is also good, with the battery allegedly retaining more than 80% capacity after eight years.

It's not all about the battery

Aside from battery specs, the P4 Power 5G aims to combine flagship-level performance and a bold 'Visible Power Design'. It utilizes the Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, which promises faster image recognition, enhanced HDR processing, and reliable 4K recording.

Then there's the HyperGlow 4D Curve AMOLED display, which features a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6500 nits. That means the phone is clearly visible in bright outdoor conditions and has a refresh rate that is ideal for fast-paced mobile gaming.

Aside from the internal hardware, the P4 Power 5G has a rear panel that is split into two zones, with the lower section containing the battery, and the upper transparent area reveals the internal circuitry.

Beyond aesthetics, the device features IP69, IP68, and IP66 protection, ArmorShell Protection, Corning Gorilla Glass, 400% UltraBoom high-volume audio, and the latest Realme UI 7.0.

Price and Availability

Realme likes to focus its efforts in India, Southeast Asia, and China, so we're pretty doubtful that this smartphone will ever be released in the US or UK. What we do know is that it'll be available in India from today (January 29th). Available in Flash Orange and Power Silver. The final pricing is yet to be confirmed.

