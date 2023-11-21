The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max

Camera lens protectors for the latest iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max series are essential accessories to own if you want to keep your iPhone camera unit and lenses protected from the get-go while ensuring your smartphone photos look sharp and your lenses remain free from any dust, debris, or scratches.

The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can be a tricky thing to shop for, as they come in a few different formats. Some will be individual rings for each lens and can add a fun flair to your smartphone with various colour options, but other protectors will look more like a clear pan that covers all three lenses, almost like a tempered glass sheet.

Whichever form you prefer, we have our top picks of the best camera lens protectors below from trusted manufacturers to get you started. Need a case too? See our guides to the best iPhone 15 cases, as well as the best iPhone 15 Plus cases, the best iPhone 15 Pro cases, and not forgetting the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases.

Best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

How do I get the right size?

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are no doubt two of the best iPhones for photography, and conveniently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera specifications and design are the exact same as the iPhone 15 Pro model, meaning you can buy a camera lens protector for either of these iPhone models, and it will be compatible with both camera lenses and units.

Be sure to triple-check your iPhone model by heading into Settings – General – About – and finding the exact model or device name to ensure you purchase the correct lens and camera protection for your precise device.

How we choose the best lens protectors

We're pretty much experts regarding the best phone cases, but lens protection is relatively new territory for many people. Some of the best camera lens protectors might (if you're lucky) come included when you purchase a phone case, but this isn't always the case, and just like a screen protector, they're a small price to pay for the peace of mind provided that your lenses are protected.

The criteria we use for selecting the best camera lens protectors to fit our guides involve looking at Amazon reviews (with a pinch of salt, of course) as well as our own experience and understanding of testing similar products from the same trusted manufacturers and the high-quality we know they can provide.

For example, Casetify and OtterBox have been in the phone case game for quite some time now, and they know what they're doing when it comes to mobile device protection and accessories. Because of this, we can recommend these brands to our readers with absolute confidence, having tested products by them before.

• You might also want to grab yourself one of the best magnetic phone cases as well as an iPhone power bank or even an iPhone charger. Check out the best iPhone printer too for some creative fun.