Generative AI is often viewed as a threat to traditional photography, but two venture funds with ties to camera companies have recently invested in a startup that generates images from initial product photos. Generative AI start-up AI Model Inc. has announced its latest round of funding. Venture funds tied in part to Canon Japan and Panasonic Corporation are among the AI start-ups’ most recent investments through the Canon Marketing Japan MIRAI Fund and the Panasonic Kurashi Visionary Fund.

AI Model Inc. is a company that’s building technology for apparel companies to generate multiple types of content based on a basic product photo.

Canon Marketing Japan MIRAI Fund, a fund managed by Global Brain Corporation in partnership with Canon Marketing Japan (a subsidiary of Canon Inc.), has invested in the latest round of funding and has also previously supported the start-up in 2024.

Panasonic Global also announced that the venture fund managed by Panasonic and SBI Investment Co, the Panasonic Kurashi Visionary Fund, has made an investment in AI Model Inc.

The investment amounts were not disclosed.

In one statement, AI Model Representative Director and CEO Daiki Taniguchi describes the start-up’s approach this way: “AI model is a platform that enables companies to generate and manage customized AI models and talent for their businesses, allowing them to rapidly and flexibly optimize creative content across a wide range of channels—including TV commercials, infomercials, banner advertisements, and in-store POP displays—without the need for photography, while maintaining brand identity and compliance.”

(Image credit: AI Model Inc.)

But, when Digital Camera World reached out to the respective companies, asking why a camera company would invest in generative AI, AI Model Inc. clarified how photography is part of the process. "AI models are not intended to completely replace photography," a representative said. "Instead, they are used as a complementary workflow to improve the efficiency of shoot preparation, enable the generation of additional images, and support low-cost."

"The process still requires capturing products worn by staff or mannequins using professional cameras, making high-quality photography an essential foundation," the AI company added. "In fact, photographers can focus more on product-focused shooting, where core skills such as lighting, composition, and accurate texture representation become even more important. By integrating photography with AI technology, both the quality and efficiency of creative work are enhanced."

Both funds make regular investments in various tech startups. In 2025, roughly half of global venture funding went to AI start-ups, according to Crunchbase. Investments in AI software companies have been the most common type of corporate investment for three years running.

“By combining AI Model Inc.’s AI-driven content creation technology with the imaging technologies and expertise cultivated by the Canon MJ Group, we are confident that we can create new services and contribute to the advancement of society. Based on this conviction, we decided to make the investment," Canon Marketing Japan told Digital Camera World.

“As AI is adopted across all industries, we believe that the development and effective use of advanced AI will significantly contribute to providing customers with new value and expanding future growth opportunities for our business,” said Kunio Gohara, the General Manager for the Corporate Venture Capital Office at Panasonic. “By combining AI Model's proprietary generative AI technology with Panasonic's deep insights into people's lifestyles cultivated over many years, we hope to create a future where we can communicate lifestyles tailored to each customer, based on how they envision a rich lifestyle.”

In a press release, AI Model Inc. says that AI will not take away jobs. “Our goal is not for AI to simply replace the work of creators, models, and talents, but to create new opportunities through co-creation and broaden the scope of creativity,” the press release reads. The startup also notes that it is working on creating a foundation “that allows companies to use AI models with peace of mind by formulating guidelines and ensuring transparency.”

