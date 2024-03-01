Nikon’s incredible Photography & Video Show 2024 speaker lineup revealed!

Nikon has announced that it is returning to The Photography & Video Show to showcase its award-winning product line-up and host a series of inspirational photography and videography talks. The event takes place from 16-19 March 2024 at the NEC in Birmingham, and you can't miss the Nikon stand on B600, right at the entrance.

This year, visitors will be able to test and try all of Nikon’s latest products, including the full Z-series range – from the 2023 ‘camera of the year’, the Z 8, to Nikon’s newest retro-inspired camera, the Z f, there will be something for everyone. The stand will act as a base for inspiration and knowledge, complemented by engaging talks from compelling speakers.

Taking to the Nikon School Stage this year will be a wide range of European Nikon Ambassadors. These include Automotive photographer Amy Shore, Wildlife photographer Mattias Klum, Fine Art photographer Alia Ali, News photographer Leon Neal, Visual Art photographer Heather Agyepong, Entertainment photographer Gareth Cattermole, Music photographer Scarlet Page, Landscape photographer Nigel Danson, Portrait photographer Carolyn Mendelsohn, Wildlife photographer Roie Galitz and Fashion photographer Hermeilio Miguel Aquino (Kino), who will each deliver talks that follow their unique careers, empowered by Nikon’s equipment to produce award-winning photography.

Joining them onstage will be several #NikonCreators who will provide the audience with insider tips on how to create content that inspires. This lineup includes Wedding photographer Jess Rose, Wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby, Portrait photographer Darren Boyd, Adventure photographer and cinematographer Norris Niman, Wildlife photographer and videographer Roxy Furman, and Wedding photographer Gurvir Johal.

Also joining the Nikon School Stage speaker line-up for 2024 is Landscape and Astro photographer Angel Fux, who will be delivering a talk on the craft of composite photography. Meanwhile, filmmakers Keziah Quarco and Cara Brown will join Nikon School trainer Ricci Chera and Nikon Ambassador Kino in a panel discussion which explores their journey through video and filmmaking.

Nikon School trainers Neil Freeman and Ricci Chera will be on-stage throughout the show with a schedule of informative talks on a range of photography subjects to educate and inspire photographers of all abilities.

Meet the photographers and videographers

Image 1 of 21 (Image credit: Nikon) Rachel Bigsby

Rachel Bigsby is a 26-year-old self-taught wildlife photographer carving an awe-inspiring career with her passion for seabirds and her flare for capturing natural artistry. As Wildlife Photographer of the Year's winner of Natural Artistry, Bird Photographer of the Year's portfolio winner, a Nikon creator, emerging natural history broadcaster and published by National Geographic, Rachel travels the world to connect a global audience to the forefront of wildlife stories with her lens, workshops and talks while representing and inspiring young people. (Image credit: Nikon) Norris Niman A Swedish award-winning photographer and cinematographer, Nikon Creator, and professional adventurer roaming the world since 2011, living in Iceland. His work is built on the excitement of the outdoors, the peace in nature, the harsh north, and the lifestyle of the adventurer. In search of wild, remote destinations and offbeat landscapes, Norris tries to place his subjects in unreal and vast environments that really spark emotions in the viewer, to take the photos that are worth waiting for. (Image credit: Nikon) Hermeilio Miguel Aquino (Kino) Kino is a visual and conceptual artist who draws inspiration from diverse sources, creating a bold, dynamic style that blends techniques across stills and moving images. He is known for his ability to create striking scenes that leave a lasting impression on viewers. His vast and intricate knowledge of the creative industry from every angle sets Kino apart. His career began behind the scenes, shooting backstage at prestigious events such as London and Paris Fashion Weeks and working as a creative content producer at Interpublic group, producing and shooting content across Proctor & Gamble, Pepsi, Zippo and various blue-chip brands, where he honed his craft and developed a keen understanding of branding and advertising. (Image credit: Nikon) Ricci Chera Ricci is a landscape and wildlife photographer and a full-time training specialist at Nikon UK. Knowing the ins and outs of every Nikon camera and lens is a part of the everyday. Taking that knowledge and applying it to help other photographers understand, learn and improve their photography is what makes Nikon school training stand out from the crowd. (Image credit: Nikon) Neil Freeman

Neil’s passion for photography began as a child when he got the chance to use his dad’s SLR. He’s photographed everything from high-end weddings and portraits to landscapes and products. He joined Nikon in 2013 and is now Nikon School Training Manager. Neil shares his expertise and knowledge by leading photography workshops, writing photography books and is a regular contributor to photography magazines and a speaker at major photographer events. (Image credit: Nikon) Jess Rose

Nigel Danson Nigel Danson is a YouTube creator and landscape photographer. Being dyslexic, photography had a profound impact on his early life, from when he discovered the joys of developing black and white images in a makeshift darkroom. After a literally heart stopping experience in Yosemite National Park, Nigel made a life changing decision to quit his corporate life as the CEO of the software company he had founded and decided to follow his love of photography to become a creator. Cara Brown Cara is a Director of Photography, Camera Operator and Photographer living in London. With a background in art and as a dedicated film lover, she progressed from still photography to the dynamic realm of filmmaking. Her journey is defined by a continuous exploration of the visual medium, fuelled by a passion for image making and visual storytelling. Mattias Klum Mattias Klum has worked fulltime as a photographer since 1986, and as a cinematographer and director on numerous film and television projects since 1994. Mattias Klum is internationally recognized for describing and portraying animals, plants, and natural and cultural settings in the form of articles, books, films, lectures, and exhibitions. Mattias Klum's work has been featured in many international publications, such as National Geographic, Wildlife Conservation, Audubon, Geo, BBC Wildlife, Terre Sauvage, Stern, Der Spiegel and The New York Times. Carolyn Mendelsohn Carolyn is an artist and portrait photographer based in the UK, whose practice is rooted in telling stories and amplifying the voices of those who are not always heard. Her passion is to be able to connect and communicate with people of all ages and backgrounds, to create work that is strong, powerful and based on their lives and stories. She is recognised internationally for her portraits, including her portrait series and book Being Inbetween, and is the founder of Through Our Lens, a workshop and mentoring programme that enables people to tell their stories through the medium of photography. Amy Shore Amy Shore is a worldwide automotive and lifestyle photographer based in Warwickshire, UK. After graduating as a silversmith in 2013, Amy began as a freelance wedding photographer. In 2015 she made the transition to Automotive and Lifestyle, her unique colour palette and eye for lighting and composition producing a contemporary style mixed with an old-world feel. Amy has work printed in over 100 publications across the globe. She has produced work for a number of leading brands such as Bentley, MINI, Ferrari, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, McLaren and Mercedes. Scarlet Page A passionate photographer her whole life, Scarlet studied photography at the University of Westminster in the early '90's. Scarlet has gone on to work with some of the music world's biggest acts. She worked closely with Robbie Williams on several projects including album artwork, behind-the-scenes material, and the acclaimed book 'Somebody Someday'. She has toured the World with bands such as The Darkness, Placebo, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, The Rolling Stones, and Stereophonics. She continues to be commissioned by major record labels to shoot artwork, press and marketing campaigns for international bands. In 2020 she was selected as a winner of The British Journal of Photography's 'Portrait of Britain' award, and she has become an active member of the AOP and its associated women's group f22. Leon Neal Leon Neal began his career in photojournalism at The Times after being named Young Photographer of the Year. From there, he spent ten years as a staff photographer with Agence France-Presser, before securing a rare staff position on the editorial team at Getty Images, covering the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions. During his twenty-one years in the news industry, he has covered five Olympics Games, three war zones, two Royal weddings, a Coronation and numerous elections. Alia Ali Alia Ali is a Yemeni-Bosnian-US multimedia artist. A child of migrant linguists, Ali has travelled to sixty-seven countries, lived in seven, and grew up among five languages. Working between language, photography, video, textile, and installation. Her work broadens into immersive installations utilizing light to move past language and offer an expansive understanding of self, culture, and photography. Ali is a graduate of Wellesley College and the California Institute of the Arts. She lives and works in and between Paris, New Orleans, Marrakech and Jaipur. Ali is the recipient of the prestigious ARTSY Vanguard Award. Roxy Furman Roxy Furman is a freelance filmmaker and photographer who specialises in creating short-form content that highlights the beauty of the natural world, animals, and the exceptional individuals devoted to transforming our planet positively. Armed with a First-Class honours degree in Zoology and an MA in Wildlife Filmmaking, Roxy's career started in-house at Silverback Films, learning about what it takes to make blue-chip wildlife series. From there, she went on to produce an award-winning film, I Am Capable, sharing a story of a trailblazing woman promoting inclusivity in the outdoors, that kickstarted her freelance career. As a passionate animal activist, Roxy aims to use her work to advocate for pressing environmental issues, and firmly believes in our collective ability to make a tangible difference in safeguarding our planet. Darren Boyd Darren is a London and Hampshire based portrait and lifestyle photographer whose passion for photography began with pen and paper. This then progressed to colouring pencils, paintbrushes, and the Apple desktop computer (Graphic Design). It wasn't until Darren enrolled at Kingston University when he picked up his first professional camera and framed his shot. The experience of developing film in the darkroom was particularly enjoyable. After graduating in Graphic Design and Photography, he worked as a Designer for Pearson Education, where he found happiness growing as a designer, later headhunted by Macmillan Publishing. During his stint at the company, Darren had that annoying itch of being unfulfilled. His growth potential was reaching its ceiling, so he challenged himself to take photography to another level. Besides, photography at that time was a side hustle, a paid hobby that gave him a quick fix. Darren therefore stopped depending on his career and started focusing on what made him happy. Angel Fux Angelica is a Swedish, French, and Swiss landscape and astro photographer, as well as a composite artist who focuses on night lights in the mountains. To create her images, she will fully immerse herself in remote mountain locations by spending nights in the wilderness. A lot of effort goes into creating a final image. Angelica spends weeks, sometimes months, planning an image in a given location in advance. She then goes there with several hours of hiking and stays up all night to photograph the elements she needs, most of the time in freezing conditions. Her creations share the experience of distant places and encourage the questioning of a reality that she makes her own. Gareth Cattermole Born in London England, Gareth Cattermole spends most of his days on-set, on red carpets or shooting BTS images and portraiture for the world's leading artists, actors, film companies and clients. Roie Galitz Roie Galitz is an award-winning, NYC based, wildlife photographer and entrepreneur. For over a decade, he has been exploring and documenting our planet's wildlife and nature, from the Arctic to the Antarctic. His intimate and innovative work (BBC, Nat Geo) gets great exposure worldwide, millions of views and frequent appearances in the media. It was presented in local and international exhibitions, featured in exclusive magazines and honoured with over 70 international awards, including the prestigious Picture of the Year for reportage of Science and Natural History. Gurvir Johal Gurvir is a highly accomplished and internationally renowned wedding and portrait photographer based in the United Kingdom. With a passion for capturing timeless portraits and creating dramatic images, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry. Gurvir's work has been widely celebrated, and he has received multiple awards throughout his career. Notably, he was honoured with the Grand Award of WPPI (Wedding & Portrait Photographers International). Keziah Quarcoo Keziah is a shooting director and photographer specialising in capturing engaging and emotively honest stories across video and stills.



Julian Harvie, Marketing Director at Nikon Northern Europe says: “It’s great to be back at The Photography and Video Show again this year. Since the last show in September 2022, we’ve launched a wealth of industry-leading products across our range of Z-series cameras and lenses, and we can’t wait to introduce them to photographers and videographers alike. And with an exceptional line of speakers across our Nikon Family and Nikon School team, we’re certain that visitors will be impressed with what Nikon has to offer. We look forward to both inspiring and in turn being inspired by the community at the show this year.”

You can find all the information on the show at the official website