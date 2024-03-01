Nikon’s incredible Photography & Video Show 2024 speaker lineup revealed!

By Adam Waring
published

As well as showcasing all the latest must-have Z-series kit, Nikon has a must-see roster of photographers and videographers taking to the Nikon School stage

Nikon stage at The Photography & Video Show
(Image credit: Future)

Nikon has announced that it is returning to The Photography & Video Show to showcase its award-winning product line-up and host a series of inspirational photography and videography talks. The event takes place from 16-19 March 2024 at the NEC in Birmingham, and you can't miss the Nikon stand on B600, right at the entrance.

This year, visitors will be able to test and try all of Nikon’s latest products, including the full Z-series range – from the 2023 ‘camera of the year’, the Z 8, to Nikon’s newest retro-inspired camera, the Z f, there will be something for everyone. The stand will act as a base for inspiration and knowledge, complemented by engaging talks from compelling speakers.

(Image credit: Various)

Taking to the Nikon School Stage this year will be a wide range of European Nikon Ambassadors. These include Automotive photographer Amy Shore, Wildlife photographer Mattias Klum, Fine Art photographer Alia Ali, News photographer Leon Neal, Visual Art photographer Heather Agyepong, Entertainment photographer Gareth Cattermole, Music photographer Scarlet Page, Landscape photographer Nigel Danson, Portrait photographer Carolyn Mendelsohn, Wildlife photographer Roie Galitz and Fashion photographer Hermeilio Miguel Aquino (Kino), who will each deliver talks that follow their unique careers, empowered by Nikon’s equipment to produce award-winning photography.

Joining them onstage will be several #NikonCreators who will provide the audience with insider tips on how to create content that inspires. This lineup includes Wedding photographer Jess Rose, Wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby, Portrait photographer Darren Boyd, Adventure photographer and cinematographer Norris Niman, Wildlife photographer and videographer Roxy Furman, and Wedding photographer Gurvir Johal.

Also joining the Nikon School Stage speaker line-up for 2024 is Landscape and Astro photographer Angel Fux, who will be delivering a talk on the craft of composite photography. Meanwhile, filmmakers Keziah Quarco and Cara Brown will join Nikon School trainer Ricci Chera and Nikon Ambassador Kino in a panel discussion which explores their journey through video and filmmaking.

Nikon School trainers Neil Freeman and Ricci Chera will be on-stage throughout the show with a schedule of informative talks on a range of photography subjects to educate and inspire photographers of all abilities.

Meet the photographers and videographers

Image 1 of 21
Nikon photographers
(Image credit: Nikon)

Rachel Bigsby


Rachel Bigsby is a 26-year-old self-taught wildlife photographer carving an awe-inspiring career with her passion for seabirds and her flare for capturing natural artistry. As Wildlife Photographer of the Year's winner of Natural Artistry, Bird Photographer of the Year's portfolio winner, a Nikon creator, emerging natural history broadcaster and published by National Geographic, Rachel travels the world to connect a global audience to the forefront of wildlife stories with her lens, workshops and talks while representing and inspiring young people.


 Julian Harvie, Marketing Director at Nikon Northern Europe says: “It’s great to be back at The Photography and Video Show again this year. Since the last show in September 2022, we’ve launched a wealth of industry-leading products across our range of Z-series cameras and lenses, and we can’t wait to introduce them to photographers and videographers alike. And with an exceptional line of speakers across our Nikon Family and Nikon School team, we’re certain that visitors will be impressed with what Nikon has to offer. We look forward to both inspiring and in turn being inspired by the community at the show this year.”

You can find all the information on the show at the official website, but here are the 10 things that every Nikon user should see at the event – and here's how you can save 20% on tickets for the Photography & Video Show!

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Editor

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 


Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 


Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

