Instax Mini Liplay hybrid camera gets a major makeover

By
published

USB-C charging, easier firmware updates and three new color options are key changes for the 2024 Instax Mini Liplay

instax mini LiPlay
(Image credit: Instax)

As well as announcing the new Instax Wide 400, Fujifilm has today launched a refresh of its Instax Mini LiPlay hybrid camera, which combines the fun of instant photography with the convenience of digital imaging in one camera.

The 2024 editions of the Mini LiPlay not only come in three new colors with fresh textured finishes, but they also add valuable new features to the original specification of this five-year-old model.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

