Instax Mini Liplay hybrid camera gets a major makeover

As well as announcing the new Instax Wide 400, Fujifilm has today launched a refresh of its Instax Mini LiPlay hybrid camera, which combines the fun of instant photography with the convenience of digital imaging in one camera.

The 2024 editions of the Mini LiPlay not only come in three new colors with fresh textured finishes, but they also add valuable new features to the original specification of this five-year-old model.

The addition of a USB-B charging socket means that the camera can be kept powered up by the same lead you probably use for your mobile phone - or from a power bank. The rechargeable battery is good for around 100 shots.

At the same time, the firmware update process has been simplified, with owners now able to update the camera via the dedicated Instax mini LiPlay they already use with it. The original model forced users to download updates from a website, save them to a microSD memory card, and then insert them into the camera.

The three new colorways are Matcha Green, Misty White and Deep Bronze.

(Image credit: Instax)

The key features of the original model are retained. The LiPlay is much more than its parts. It can not only give you an Instax Mini print, but you also get a digital version of your image to archive or share on social media. What's more, you can choose which image you print out - so you only have to pay for hard copies of the best images, and you can make multiple copies. Additionally, you can use this as a portable printer - creating miniprints of any image you have on your smartphone.

The digital camera uses a 5-megapixel 1/5-inch sensor and can save images to the built-in memory or a microSD card. You can also review your photos on the 2.7-inch 230k dot LCD screen at the rear. The lens is a fixed-focus wide-angle with an equivalent focal length of around 28mm.

The new Instax mini LiPlay instant cameras will go on sale from July 19 for a recommended retail price of £149.99.

