Polaroid launches Now 3rd Generation – "brighter pictures, bolder colors, better tech"

Polaroid has unveiled the latest generation (literally) of its flagship cameras: the Polaroid Now Generation 3 and Polaroid Now+ Generation 3, both on sale now.

The new models refine the classic analog experience with modern improvements, designed to deliver sharper images in a wider range of lighting conditions. By combining nostalgia with enhanced technology, they offer a fresh take on instant cameras while maintaining the charm that has made Polaroid a beloved brand for decades.

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 introduces several notable enhancements over its predecessor. An 'improved' light meter position ensures more accurate exposure, while an upgraded ranging sensor enhances focus precision for clearer shots, facilitating optically superior instant prints.

The new colors of the Polaroid Now Generation 3 range… (Image credit: Polaroid)

An advanced two-lens autofocus system automatically selects the best lens for the scene, removing the need for manual adjustments and making the camera easier to use for beginners.

A built-in tripod mount provides optional stability for long-exposure shots or group photos, and new compatibility with photo filters expands creative potential. The camera also includes self-timer and double-exposure modes, enabling users to experiment with unique compositions by overlaying two scenes in a single frame.

Polaroid has also placed a strong emphasis on sustainability with this release. The camera is constructed using 40% recycled materials and features a USB-C rechargeable battery, reducing waste and making it more environmentally friendly. The design remains iconic yet fresh, available in six new colors to suit different styles and preferences.

… and the new colors for the Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 (Image credit: Polaroid)

As with its predecessor, the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2, the latest edition of the Now+ ramps up the power of Polaroid with a bounty of creative features – both physical and unlocked via the Polaroid app.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everything from manual exposure controls and light painting to remote shooting and dedicated tripod modes can be unlocked when you pair the Now+ Gen 3 to your phone, giving you incredible creative control.

And if you opt for the Spectrum Set, you also get five physical filters that attach to the camera lens to add even more firepower to your instant creativity.

The entire family of Gen 3 products is now available to order from the Polaroid website. The Polaroid Now Generation 3 is priced at $119.99 / £119.99, with the base Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 priced at $139.99 / £139.99 and the Polaroid Now Generation 3 Spectrum Set at $159.99 / £169.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

(Image credit: Polaroid)

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best instant cameras and the best digital instant cameras.