10 best-selling mirrorless cameras in 2022 so far: Canon is still the daddy

The list of Japan's 10 best-selling mirrorless cameras of 2022, from January through June, has just been published by market data number cruncher BCN Retail.

Canon being at the top of the sales charts isn't really a huge surprise. It is, after all, the biggest camera manufacturer in the industry, with a stranglehold that stretches across DSLRs (opens in new tab), mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab), compacts (opens in new tab), PTZ cameras (opens in new tab)… if it's got a camera in it, and it's not a phone, chances are Canon sells it (and lots of it).

However, as always, this chart serves as an important reminder as to which cameras the majority of the market actually buys – not the cameras that we, as photography and videography experts, think people are buying. More's the point, it's a reminder to anyone who questions why Canon still persists with its EOS M system of just how irrepressibly popular these cameras are.

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II (opens in new tab) holds the top two spots in the charts, for its white and black colorways. And the original Canon EOS M50 (opens in new tab) comes in at number 10, proving that there is a ridiculous amount of life left in the manufacturer's original APS-C mirrorless models – despite the launch of the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab).

And at number three, it's another Canon – this time the Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab), one of only two full frame camera on the list, the other being the Sony A7 IV (opens in new tab). And that's a critical takeaway, here: seven of the ten cameras in this list are APS-C, and one (the Olympus PEN E-PL10 (opens in new tab)) is Micro Four Thirds.

That said, it's interesting to see that APS-C specialist Fujifilm is nowhere to be seen, with even the Nikon Z50 (opens in new tab) making an appearance at the expense of a single X-series camera.

Here's how the full BCN+R chart (opens in new tab) shapes up (hat tip to Digital Camera Info (opens in new tab)):

1) Canon EOS M50 Mark II (opens in new tab) (Double Zoom Kit) White

2) Canon EOS M50 Mark II (Double Zoom Kit) Black

3) Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab) (Canon RF 24-105mm IS STM Kit)

4) Olympus PEN E-PL10 (opens in new tab) (EZ Double Zoom Kit) White

5) Sony A7 IV (opens in new tab)

6) Sony A6100 (opens in new tab) (Double Zoom Lens Kit) Black

7) Nikon Z50 (opens in new tab) (Double Zoom Kit)

8) Sony A6400 (opens in new tab) (Double Zoom Lens Kit) Silver

9) Sony A6400 (Double Zoom Lens Kit) Black

10) Canon EOS M50 (opens in new tab) (Double Zoom Kit) White

