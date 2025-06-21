If a bear tipped my $3,000 camera into a lake, I know exactly what I’d buy to replace it…

I can only imagine the culprit would look a little like this. Well, joke’s on you my fluffy-eared friend, because I’m getting myself a Nikon Zf

Hypothetically, I’m shooting a glorious fall landscape at a beautiful lake in Alaska, when – out of nowhere – a brown bear appears, attempts to use my tripod and Nikon Z8 as a scratching post, inadvertently tips it into the water, and plods off. Hypothetically, I drop to my knees and sob like a baby. The lake’s too deep to retrieve my pride and joy, and just 24 hours prior, I neglected to renew my camera insurance (darn it!). But whaddya know? There's a camera store right by the lake. So, I slap a fistful of banknotes on the counter and say: “Your finest Nikon Zf and Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2, please.” Here’s why…

The Nikon Zf is available in a range of vibrant leatherettes (Image credit: Nikon)

I think the Nikon Zf is the best-value retro camera on the market, rivalled only by the Fujifilm X-T5. But I’m so used to shooting full-frame, for me at least, the Nikon Zf pips the still incredible Fujifilm to the post. At the time of writing, you can pick the camera up for $1,796.95 at B&H Photo and £1,799 at Jessops. And on the used market, you can find a very good-condition Zf for even less. That’s an incredible deal for a camera that sits between the Nikon Z5 II and Nikon Z6 III in terms of specs.

The Nikon Zf is built around a 24.5-MP full-frame CMOS sensor, Nikon’s latest EXPEED 7 image processor, and borrows AF algorithms from the Z8 / Z9. You also get up to eight stops of in-body image stabilization, subject detection in manual focus, and 4K 60p. It’s a cutting-edge camera in a retro 1980s body (modelled after the legendary Nikon FM2). And what a good-looking camera it is.

Those precision-milled dials feel just like the Nikon cameras of yore (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Most retro cameras are what I’d describe as modern retro. They boast the angular edges, the leatherette, and the dials, but with a more bulbous body and chunky, modern grips. The Nikon Zf, on the other hand, is relatively slight and only has a very small grip. It’s not the FM2’s completely flat surface, but it’s not what modern photographers are used to either. Granted, this is something you’ll either love or hate and while it’s not entirely practical, I love the authentically retro feel of the Nikon Zf so much, I’m all for it. And besides, you can always buy an aftermarket grip if it troubles you that much. And the control dials are to die for. They’re precision-milled brass, which means they’ll patina with age.

The fact of the matter is that while I absolutely adore my Nikon Z8 – it’s more camera than I think I’ll ever need – it’s not something I’m inspired to pick up day to day. It’s the camera I reach for when I’m going on a shoot, but I leave it at home when I’m out for the day or simply heading out for a wander. The Nikon Zf, on the other hand, has all the grunt required for a professional shoot, but the form factor and good looks of an everyday camera. If I’m being entirely honest, would I want a Nikon Zf, trackside, when I’m capturing motorsport or when I’m deep within a National Park? No. But for everything else, I could see it becoming a reliable companion.

Nikon Zf: was $1,996.95 now $1,796.95 at BHPhoto Save $200 at B&H Photo It’s got Nikon Z8/Z9 AF algorithms, up to eight stops of IBIS, 4K 60p, the latest EXPEED image processor, Pixel Shift, and more, all wrapped in one of the coolest-looking camera bodies of the mirrorless era. Oh, and it comes in a range of jazzy leatherette colors.

Nikon Zf: was £2,149 now £1,799 at Jessops Save £350 at Jessops The gorgeous Nikon Zf boasts all the mirrorless mod cons (and more) you could expect from a mid-range Nikon, but within a body inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2, complete with precision-milled brass dials.

It's cheap, it's small, and it's fast. If you don't want to shell out big bucks for Nikon's S-Line 24-70mm, the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is the obvious choice (Image credit: Tamron)

As for the Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2, hypothetically, it’s the lens that was on my camera during its ill-fated encounter with that bear and I’d buy it again in a heartbeat. Sure, the Nikon Zf is a camera that’s crying out for a compact, retro-themed prime. But if you’re looking for the finest blend of versatility and portability, a 28-75mm (or 24-70mm) zoom is the way to go. Tamron’s G2 lens is optically superior to the Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8, and you can often find it cheaper. Sure, it can’t live up to the might of the supreme Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, but it’s also nearly a quarter of the price! And, while you don’t get optical-image stabilization, that Zf’s IBIS has you covered.

So, there you have it. If I bump into any bears on my travels and my Nikon Z8 doesn’t make it back, I’m picking up a Nikon Zf and Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2. Heck, one of these days I might find a way to wrangle myself a Zf anyway!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

Can't get enough of the 'Big N'? The Nikon Z8 is two years old, but I reckon it could remain in my kit bag for a decade. Maybe you'd like to hear more about the Nikon Zf and how it brings back memories of my love affair with the Nikon FM2. And if you're a DSLR stalwart: the Nikon Df is the DSLR I'd buy today.