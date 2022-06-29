The best camera remotes: cable releases and wireless remotes for all budgets

The best camera remote is a simple but incredibly useful camera accessory. Allowing you to separate yourself from the shutter button, a camera remote lets you trigger your image from a distance, putting all sorts of photographic techniques at your fingertips.

Camera remotes have all sorts of use cases. Physically pressing the shutter button can cause tiny vibrations in the body, which can compromise an image in situations where focusing is extremely precise, such as macro photography, or in situations where an image can be affected by motion blur, like long exposures. Being able to trigger a camera remotely also lets you move away if you want to avoid casting a shadow, or helps you keep a distance from skittish wildlife.

While there are plenty of camera triggering apps out there, a good remote release is a much more reliable solution, one that isn't dependent on an unreliable smartphone battery. Different releases use different triggering methods: some are cabled physically to the camera, others are wireless infra-red, and others use more advanced wireless systems like radio frequency, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi – extra-useful as they don't require direct line of sight.

Dedicated remote releases also often include more advanced features, such as an intervalometer timer to automatically fire the camera multiple times for a successive burst. This can be especially good for shooting time-lapse videos.

If you want to know more about how we test remote releases and what to look out for, scroll to the bottom of this page where we've added some key explainers. Otherwise, scroll on as we list the best camera remotes you can buy for different systems.

Best camera remotes: our full list

Canon camera remotes

This is the latest of Canon's wireless controllers, and unlike earlier models that used infrared, the BR-E1 uses Bluetooth to link up to your camera without the need for cables. It is compatible with a range of more recent Canon best-sellers including the mirrorless EOS RP and the Rebel SL3 DSLR. You do need to pair up the camera and remote before you start, but this is a relatively painless process. There are separate aufofocus and release controls which can prove useful – plus zoom buttons if used with a compatible Canon compact.

Bypassing the usual need for multiple connector plugs to suit different camera models, the infrared RC-6 works with many recent Canon cameras, from the EOS 800D (opens in new tab), Rebel T7i (opens in new tab), EOS 80D, 5D Mark IV (opens in new tab), and many older EOS M models. Since Canon DSLRs only tend to have an IR receiver at the front of the camera, built into the hand grip, you can’t operate the camera from behind. But the RC-6 is particularly useful for self-portraits, with a range of five metres and a two-second self-timer delay. The addition of a switch on the back panel also offers immediate shutter release. The main button is only a one-stage switch though, so you can’t activate autofocus and light metering in advance.

Small and simple to use, Canon’s RS-60E3 suits all Canon cameras with a mini-jack remote control terminal (that includes the EOS 500D/Rebel T1i and newer, EOS 60D and newer, plus many more). The 60cm cable (extensions are available separately) wraps around the body of the controller for tidy stowage, and there’s a dummy socket for the plug to fit into. The unit requires no batteries, and the only moving part is the remote shutter button assembly. This has a good solid feel to it, with a precise two-stage mechanism for autofocus and metering with a light press, and shooting with a full press. Once fully pressed the button can slide forward to lock in place for bulb exposures or continuous shooting, without the need to keep the button manually pressed in.

4. Canon RS-80N3 A solid option for Canon's professional DSLRs Specifications Compatibility: Canon EOS R3, EOS-1D, 1D II, 1D II N, 1D III, 1D IV, EOS-1Ds, 1Ds II, 1Ds III, EOS-1D X, 1D X II, 1D X III, EOS 5D, 5D II, 5D III, 5D Mark IV, 5DS, 5DS R, EOS 6D, 6D II, EOS 7D, 7D II, EOS 10D, 20D, 30D, 40D, 50D, EOS D30, D60 Wired/wireless: wired Wireless range: - Today's Best Deals View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) View at Ryda Dot Com (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Requires no batteries + Solid build quality + Simple to operate Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a basic unit

A little larger than the Canon RS-60E3, this controller features a thicker, more business-like cable and plug that fits three-pin remote controller terminals as featured on the likes of Canon's 5D and 7D-series DSLRs. The cable itself is a bit longer at 80cm, and if you require greater reach Canon produces a 10m extension lead (ET-1000-N3) although it’s very expensive to buy. As with the RS-60E3 the build quality of the unit is impressive, and the two-stage operating button has a precise feel to it, complete with locking mechanism for bulb exposures and continuous shooting once the relevant drive mode has been selected.

Another thing to bear in mind is that if you pick up the Remote Controller Adapter RA-E3, you can extend the compatibility of this remote to include the following cameras: EOS M5, EOS M6, EOS 60Da, EOS 77D, EOS 80D, EOS 90D, EOS 200D, EOS 250D, EOS 1300D, EOS M6 Mark II, EOS 850D, EOS R, EOS Ra, EOS RP, EOS R5 and EOS R6.

5. Canon TC-80N3 A Canon remote with interval timer and long exposure features Specifications Compatibility: Canon EOS-1D, 1D II, 1D II N, 1D III, 1D IV, EOS-1Ds, 1Ds II, 1Ds III, EOS-1D X, 1D X II, EOS 5D, 5D II, 5D III, 5D Mark IV, 5DS, 5DS R, EOS 6D, 6D II, EOS 7D, 7D II, EOS 10D, 20D, 30D, 40D, 50D, EOS D30, D60 Wired/wireless: wired Wireless range: - Today's Best Deals View at Ryda Dot Com (opens in new tab) View at MyDeal (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Versatile, with useful features + Easily controlled Reasons to avoid - Pricey compared with similar controllers from other manufacturers

Despite being a wired rather than wireless controller, the TC-80N3 still requires a single CR2032 battery to power its LCD display and all-round cleverness. Connecting to compatible cameras like the EOS 5D IV and 7D Mark II (opens in new tab) via a three pin plug, the unit’s features include a self-timer, long-exposure timer, interval timer and the option to set the number of shots in a sequence. It also works as a straightforward remote control, with the same basic functions as Canon's RS-80N3 camera remote, even with no battery fitted. It’s simple to use, with a switch that cycles between the four main operating modes, a start/stop button, LCD display illumination switch and jog control for altering the settings.

Just like the RS-80N3, this remote allows you to expand its compatibility by purchasing the RA-E3 adapter. This will allow it to be used with the same selection of additional cameras listed in the previous entry.

Nikon camera remotes

This Nikon controller fits pretty much every consumer Nikon body from the D90 and D3100 through to newer cameras like the Z6 II and Z7 II. Partly due to its 1m cable, it’s rather heavier than the ML-L3 infrared controller but is still entirely manageable at 65g. One major advantage of the MC-DC1 over the ML-L3 infrared remote is that it features a two-stage trigger button, which replicates the shutter button on the camera. You can therefore use a half-press to activate autofocus and exposure metering, and a full press to take your shot when you’re ready

Nikon has designed this remote controller to match its highest-performing cameras like the D5. As such, it boasts fully pro build quality, but is only compatible with pro Nikon DSLR cameras that have 10-pin connectors. The controller unit feels rugged and robust, and the 80cm connection cable is heavy-duty. Meanwhile, the lockable two-stage shutter button has an excellent and precise feel to it, unlike that of the cheaper MC-DC2 controller. However, while performance and build quality are excellent, the price is very steep for what is, essentially, an extremely basic remote controller.

Sony camera remotes

Sony does its consumers a huge favor with this remote by supplying it with two different cables, so that it has plugs to fit the socket of most of the cameras it has ever made – including its mirrorless Alpha range, older SLT models, compact cameras and even camcorders. The cables are 80cm /31-inch long - but you get a decent set of controls for a basic remote. There is a lockable release socket, with a secondary stop/start button for video recording - plus zoom controls for compatible cameras with motorized zooms. A neat bonus, is that the remote comes with a cradle that allows you to stow the controller neatly onto a tripod leg.

Third-party camera remotes

Lightweight, simple and disarmingly inexpensive, the Phottix XS is nevertheless well made and comes in a number of different versions to fit various manufacturer's connections sockets. But do be careful to pick the right one, as there are – for example – two Canon models available. All versions have a fixed one-metre cable, which does feel a little thin and fragile when you handle it.

The textured finger grip on the rear surface of the control unit that you hold in your hand provides a steady grip, and the damped button has a pleasant action for both light-press autofocus and metering and full-press shutter release. A sliding button-lock mechanism is useful for bulb exposures, as it means you don’t have to keep pressing the button.

11. Phottix Taimi A handy wired remote that works well for timelapses, and battery life is incredible Specifications Compatibility: Canon, Nikon & Sony Wired/wireless: wired Wireless range: N/A Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very compact + No-nonsense wired connection + Five cables supplied to work with multiple cameras + Huge battery life Reasons to avoid - Initially tricky to program - Wired connection restricts range

This is one of the cheaper programmable remotes on the market, but as it is wired remote its versatility is limited. However, this needn’t be a deal-breaker as the Taimi can be pre-programmed with a timelapse sequence, so once you’ve dialed in your preferred parameters, you can leave the device to do its thing. The wired link also keeps power consumption down, resulting in a huge 300-hour battery life from two AAAs. Five cables are included, so you can connect to most Canon and Nikon DSLRs, along with some Sony cameras.

Phottix’s button layout and menu interface aren't the most intuitive though, so don’t discard the manual in over exuberance, as it will be required to decipher the various timelapse and shutter release options. You can program sequences up to 100 hours long and repeat them. It’s a pity there’s no exposure ramping options for changing lighting conditions, but it’s an understandable omission at this price. You do at least get a bulb mode and conventional remote release function with burst shooting capability, along with a display backlight and optional button beep feedback.

Hama’s entry is designed with compatibility in mind, as this wired remote can be hooked up to various Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Panasonic, Olympus and Fujifilm cameras, plus other more minor brands. The slight catch is you’ll have to purchase your required cable separately, for an additional $10/£10. Once connected, the remote can be used to program a timelapse sequence, with customizable start time, total number of shots, exposure time and interval duration. Hama’s display interface and control layout aren’t overly intuitive, but it doesn’t take long to get the hang of things.

In addition to its time lapse capabilities, the remote can also double as a conventional remote shutter release for both single-shot and continuous shooting.

This convenient remote is all about long exposure and time lapse shooting. You can shoot a sequence up to 100 hours long, split down to 1-second increments, and there’s a secondary timer that’ll repeat the first sequence, also with controllable frequency. Alternatively, the Captur can be used as a straightforward remote release, with the 2.4GHz wireless connection giving a range up to 100m, while Digital Channel Matching guards against unwanted signal interference.

The wireless remote communicates with your camera via a separate hot-shoe mounted receiver unit which in turn connects via a sync cable. It’s a slightly bulky combo, but no other device like a phone or tablet is required, and the simple radio frequency connection works instantly with no prior setup.

You will however need to spend some time studying the instructions, as the pared-down controls and basic info screen info result in a cryptic interface that takes practice to master. It’s also a pity there aren’t exposure ramping features for day-night timelapse transitions.

The original CamRanger was a clever box of tricks that connected via USB to almost all Canon and Nikon DSLRs, emitting a Wi-Fi signal so you could wirelessly connect an Android or Apple smart device to use as a remote camera control.

This new Mini version does exactly the same (though it’s no longer capable of Windows and Mac connectivity), and is around half the size of the original. Remote range is increased to 120m, however battery life is slightly reduced at 3-4 hours.

Once you’ve downloaded the accompanying app you can then wirelessly stream your camera’s Live View preview, then tap to focus and capture a still image with almost no perceptible lag. There’s a 1-2 second delay before the image is viewable on your smart device, but it’s no longer than Canon or Nikon’s proprietary wireless control systems. All typical camera settings can be adjusted remotely.

But it’s the extra shooting features that really add value. Use the intervalometer to program timelapses that can last up to 12 hours, thanks to the low power consumption in this mode. Multi-shot bracketed HDR sequences can be shot independently or within a time lapse, and there’s an automatic focus stacking mode.

The Digital Director doesn’t resemble a typical remote, as it’s designed as a form-fitting case that holds an iPad which you use as the remote control. Powerful processing hardware is built into the base of the Digital Director, and here you’ll also find space for four AA batteries, though a mains adaptor is also included.

This isn’t a wireless remote, so your iPad docks with the Digital Director’s Lightning connector, and this in turn connects to your camera via a USB lead. Download the Digital Director iOS app and you’re good to go.

Though you’re physically tethered to your camera, the benefit is instantaneous response. A superbly designed app interface displays a plethora of manual camera controls. Extra features like auto exposure bracketing, intervalometer, time lapse and video modes are just as simple to use. You can even use the Digital Director to remotely control up to 13 select Manfrotto light panels.

Drawbacks? It’s only compatible with an iPad, though various models are supported, and the tethered connection means it’s best mounted to a tripod accessory arm rather than being hand-held.

How we test camera remotes

At DCW, we test a huge variety of photo and video equipment, from cameras and lenses to essential accessories such as camera remotes. Our team of imaging experts takes products out into the field to test them in real-world shooting scenarios, and for camera remotes, looks at specs like camera compatibility, connection options, connection reliability and physical size/weight. We use our reviewers' findings to inform our comments in buying guides.

Camera remotes: five things to consider

1. Wired or wireless?

Wireless remotes are now very affordable and give greater range, but a wired remote will give an uninterruptible connection.

2. Going smarter

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth triggers harness the power of your smart device for even more comprehensive remote camera control.

3. Extra features

Advanced remotes pack an intervalometer for time lapse sequences, and some also include auto HDR and focus stacking modes.

4. Cable concerns

Every manufacturer has a different connection socket - and some makes have several types. So make sure the cable release you choose will fit your camera

5. Back to basics

Forget to pack your remote? There’s always your camera’s self timer, and some newer models even include a built-in intervalometer.

