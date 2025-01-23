SmallRig adds Nikon Z50 II compatibility to SR-RG2 multifunction wireless shooting grip

SmallRig has replaced its SR-RG1 multifunction wireless shooting grip with an updated model that is now compatible with the Nikon Z50 II – and imaginatively named the successor the SmallRig SR-RG2. While the previous grip worked with a range of Canon and Sony cameras, it was incompatible with Nikons. The new grip addresses the problem, albeit to a very limited degree, as the Z50 II appears to be the only Nikon currently supported by the updated model.

The SmallRig SR-RG2 combines a camera grip, selfie stick, and desktop mini-tripod into one, and is aimed at vloggers, live streamers, and filmmakers. It is equipped with a removable magnetic wireless control that allows remote camera operations including shutter release, recording, focus, zoom, and custom settings from up to 10m (33ft) away. The remote control houses a built-in battery, and features a USB-C charging port, allowing for a full charge in 2.5 hours, which provides up to 40 hours of use.

The grip has an extending handle for a wider view when shooting selfies (Image credit: SmallRig)

The grip attaches to the camera using a standard 1/4”-20 tripod mount screw and has rubber pads to prevent scratching the host camera. It can be transformed into a mini-tripod, supporting cameras on a table or similar stable surface during live streaming or filming. It can also be extended to a 14.6cm (5.7in) selfie stick for wider framing and has a 360° pan and 180° tilt (90° forward and backward) mechanism.

The SmallRig SR-RG2 can support a load of 1.5kg (3.3lb) as a tripod and 0.8kg (1.76lb) when extended. It is compact and lightweight, measuring 174.8 x 46 x 39.4mm when unextended and weighing 210 grams. It easily fits into camera bags, and an included wrist strap offers convenient portability.

It is set to retail for $69.99 in the USA and should be available in other territories soon.