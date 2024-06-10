Arri launches Hi-5 SX, a new wireless hand unit with flexible upgrade options

Arri has proudly announced its latest Hi-5 SX wireless follow focus, a single-axis hand unit that complements the robust three-axis Hi-5, both leading innovations in wireless camera and lens control technology and helping to improve the best wireless follow focus tech in the industry.

Designed for a variety of single-axis operations on set, the Hi-5 SX can be easily upgraded to expand its capabilities through optional software licenses. It features a weatherproof and durable design, delivering Arri’s renowned reliability in controlling virtually any lens on any camera, all at a suggested "accessible price" which is yet to be confirmed.

Sharing the ergonomic design of the Hi-5, the Hi-5 SX is comfortable to handle and use. Its large display is easy to read, and the intuitive touchscreen interface is inspired by a camera GUI. A unique feature of the Hi-5 and Hi-5 SX is the interchangeable radio modules, which allow crews on set to select the most appropriate module for any shooting location or comply with different regional frequency regulations.

(Image credit: Arri)

Upgradeability is central to the Hi-5 SX’s design. It is compatible with all existing Hi-5 licenses, including the Cinefade, RED camera control, and Focusbug licenses. Additionally, two new software licenses enhance its functionality, giving users the flexibility to access the necessary features as needed on the fly.

The Hi-5 SX Plus License adds lens mapping, custom smart ring creation, six extra user buttons, tail slate mode, and more. The Hi-5 SX All-Axis License enables the use of the knob, slider, and force-pad simultaneously for three-axis lens control, along with full display information, AUX axis, and complete virtual T-stop and focal length features.

With both these licenses, the Hi-5 SX is functionally equivalent to the Hi-5, and the blue SX joystick toggle can even be swapped for a black one if so desired. Without additional licenses, users can select either the knob, slider, or force pad to control a single lens axis—focus, iris, or zoom.

The Hi-5 SX is an excellent choice for 1st ACs looking to start with a lower initial investment in a hand unit and a single-lens motor, while still benefiting from Arri’s trusted technology, and as you advance in their career, each user can upgrade their Hi-5 SX, offering more functionality for various productions and enhancing their earning potential.

(Image credit: Arri)

For the experienced 1st AC who already owns a three-axis hand unit and multiple lens motors, the Hi-5 SX is ideal for facilitating separate iris pulls managed by the cinematographer or DIT, using the latest technology.

Rental companies with several hand units can also benefit by replacing older three-axis units with the Hi-5 SX, which is well-suited for single-axis tasks and represents the latest state-of-the-art solution.

The Hi-5 SX is built with rugged, sealed, dustproof, and weatherproof housing, ensuring reliable operation in harsh conditions. It also uses Arri-branded NP-L interface batteries that can be hot-swapped without powering down, with the remaining capacity clearly displayed on the screen.

The Hi-5 SX will be available for order starting July 1, 2024, and will begin shipping on October 1, 2024. It will replace the Arri SXU-1 single-axis hand unit, which is being phased out.