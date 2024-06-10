Arri launches Hi-5 SX, a new wireless hand unit with flexible upgrade options

By
published

Arri launches new wireless hand unit for focus, iris, or zoom control for solo filmmakers

Arri Hi-5 SX in hand
(Image credit: Arri)

Arri has proudly announced its latest Hi-5 SX wireless follow focus, a single-axis hand unit that complements the robust three-axis Hi-5, both leading innovations in wireless camera and lens control technology and helping to improve the best wireless follow focus tech in the industry.

Designed for a variety of single-axis operations on set, the Hi-5 SX can be easily upgraded to expand its capabilities through optional software licenses. It features a weatherproof and durable design, delivering Arri’s renowned reliability in controlling virtually any lens on any camera, all at a suggested "accessible price" which is yet to be confirmed.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

