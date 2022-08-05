The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2022: Keep your Apple device looking sharp

The iPhone 13 Pro Max (opens in new tab) is an expensive purchase, though, it only costs a small amount to protect your device from damage. The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case is essential to own and an absolute no-brainer. The great news is, there's a lot of options to choose from to house the latest of the iPhone generations (opens in new tab), from ultra-slim and sleek phone cases to the more rugged, super-protective shells.

The choice of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max case can be a little overwhelming, with trying to weigh up all of the different options and varieties. We've narrowed the search down for you, so you can be confident in choosing the very best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases that are available on the market today.

Some cases will provide maximum drop protection; others will safeguard your valuable iPhone from inevitable dirt and spills. You may prefer a wallet-style case, or a clear slimline one to show off the Apple logo, whichever style you're looking for, you'll find a great case to suit your needs below.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2022

1. Peak Design iPhone 13 Pro Max case A phone case that combines style with a set of neat matching accessories Specifications Color: Charcoal Compatible with: iPhone 11-13 (choose your size), Galaxy S21 Reasons to buy + Very protective + Good grip + Lots of color options Reasons to avoid - Not a lot of color choice

Peak Design brings its stylish materials and clever design to its Everyday phone case – though there's nothing everyday about it at all. It incorporates a full-surround rubberized shock absorbing bumper, a protective lip around the screen and camera, and 2m (6ft) shock protection.

There's a Loop model for an easy finger grip, and mounting points are included on both versions for Peak Design's strap mounting system. Best of all, the Peak Design Everyday Case uses the company's SlimLink magnetic attachment system for adding a mini tripod, wallet, bike mount, car mount wall mount and charging stand – it's also MagSafe compatible, so you can use MagSafe accessories too. There are cheaper phone cases as this, but none so versatile.

2. OtterBox Defender Series Screenless edition The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for drop protection Specifications Color: Fort Blue, Black, Happy Purple, Hunter Green, Compatible with: Most major Apple, Samsung and Android cell phones Reasons to buy + Very protective + Good grip + Lots of color options Reasons to avoid - Adds a lot of bulk

When it comes to protective cell phone cases, the Otterbox Defender is known as the gold standard. The multi-layer design guards your device from serious drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps, while a reinforced polycarbonate inner and a thick silicone outer shell absorbs impact. Port covers prevent dirt and dirt from clogging jacks and ports. And the rubber back provides a good camera cut out that also protects protruding lenses when you place your camera phone on a flat surface.

Bear in mind that the Otterbox Defender series will add a fair bit of bulk to your iPhone 13 Pro Max, so this isn’t the best option if you like to keep your phone in your pocket or want to show off its form – and it's worth noting that it isn’t waterproof, either. But when it comes to ultimate drop protection, this cell phone case is about as comprehensive as it gets.

3. Mous Limitless 3.0 Aramid Fibre Phone Case The best slim iPhone 13 Pro Max case for drop protection Specifications Material: Real black leather, real walnut, real bamboo, real aramid fibre, and black and white speckled PU-coated fabric Color: Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Speckled Black Fabric, Walnut, White Acetate Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max Reasons to buy + Superior drop protection + Magsafe Compatible + Slim and sleek design + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Bit pricey for what it is - Slippery and low-grip

Mous Limitless 3.0 phone cases are made from poly-carbonate and TPU (the same material used in riot shields), and are built using AiroShock technology which provides your device with maximum impact protection. The cases come with a neat magnetic mounting technology so you can add to the functionality of your case using accessories, such as a magnetic wallet.

The cases are available in the variety of materials: real black leather, real walnut, real bamboo, real aramid fibre, and black and white speckled PU-coated fabric. It's a sleek design that only adds 2.2mm thickness to your smartphone.

4. Spigen Ultra Hybrid A good balance of style, functionality and usability Specifications Color: Clear, Frost Black, Matte Black, Red Crystal, Pink Crystal, Sand Beige Reasons to buy + Slim-grip design + Handles well + Showcases original phone design Reasons to avoid - Could be a bit tougher

Spigen is one of the biggest names in cell phone protection, and it’s easy to see why its Spigen Ultra Hybrid line is one of the company’s best sellers. With its TPU bumper with a durable PC back and slim-grip design, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid won’t add as much bulk to your device as some other cases, but you’ll get plenty of protection for day-to-day use.

It has raised bezels to lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, and the rubber is smooth but grippy, so your device won't slip out of your hand while you're taking photos.

Bear in mind that it isn't as tough as the most protective ranges on the market, so if you're prone to dropping your cell phone or other phone-related accidents then a cell phone case like the Otterbox Defender (number one on this list) might be a better choice, or you might want to pair this with a screen protector.

But if you're looking for a good balance of style, functionality and usability, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases you can buy.

5. Apple Leather Case with MagSafe The best leather iPhone 13 Pro Max case Specifications Colors: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Wisteria, or Midnight Reasons to buy + Made from premium leather Reasons to avoid - No screen protection

Designed with premium leather, this beautifully manufactured cell phone case is perfect for discerning iPhone users who like to live in the lap of luxury. The slim profile of the case means that you don't have to worry about adding bulk to your iPhone's build, while the inside of the case is made of a soft microfiber lining that gently cossets your cell phone and stops dust from getting in and ruining things.

It's true that this cell phone case isn't quite as protective as some of the others on this list, but its stylish design is perfect for everyday professional use, and the leather is pretty durable. Not only will it develop a lovely patina over time, but it's probably the most comfortable case to hold – the soft leather makes holding such a big phone better. Being an Apple product, there's always a high price to pay but if you can afford it, it's worth it.

6. Torras Slim Fit Compatible for iPhone 13 Pro Case The best thin and light iPhone 13 Pro Max case Specifications Color: Space Black Reasons to buy + Incredibly thin and light Reasons to avoid - Could offer more protection

If you're looking for something a little more streamlined that could help you with your grip (especially since the iPhone 13 Max Pro is a bit of a monster) then you might want to opt for a case like this one from Torras, that adds minimal bulk.

This iPhone 13 Max Pro slim case features an advanced nano-coating that provides a silky feel and comfort grip, so it doesn't slip from your hand. The case is pretty durable and features 0.04-inch raised edges and 0.05-inch raised camera bezels, to help to keep your screen from harm. At just 0.03 inch, 0.65 oz. this case offers a good balance between minimalist design and protection.

7. AdirMi Leather Wallet Case The best wallet-style iPhone 13 Pro Max case Specifications Color: Brown, Black, or Pink Reasons to buy + Space for three bank cards + Magnetic closure Reasons to avoid - Expensive

This case might cost an awful lot, but it is made from the most sumptuous leather that feels absolutely wonderful and gives a great grip. If you're the type of person who likes to carrying around minimal gear, then going for this iPhone 13 Max cell phone case will be ideal.

The AdirMi cell phone case has three slots for bank cards and an inside bill compartment to store notes and receipts. The case also features a kickstand that's great for a more comfortable hands-free viewing experience. To sum up, if money isn't an option, this case is well worth considering for its style, adding functionality and protective capabilities.

8. LifeProof Next Series Case The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for weather protection Specifications Color: Essential Purple

Boasting a tough, waterproof polycarbonate shell, the LifeProof Next Series Case is the ideal iPhone 13 Pro Max case for wetter adventure. It blocks out dust, snow and debris, and yet it doesn't add too much bulk to your phone. So you can still comfortably carry this around with you, although there are others that offer better drop-proof protection.

9. RhinoShield SolidSuit The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case with military-grade protection Specifications Color: Black Reasons to buy + Multi-layer protection + Excellent drop protection Reasons to avoid - Doesn't show phone's branding

With this case's RhinoShield technology, you never have to worry about breaking that valuable glass-backed phone ever again. Proven with multiple drop tests and certified military grade (MIL-STD 810G), the company's custom ShockSpread polymer material absorbs impact of at least 3.5m/11 feet. That's huge!

Plus, the case’s inner honeycomb structure provides an additional 10 per cent defence against knocks. Meanwhile, a raised lip protects the screen and camera housing, so you can rest your phone on a flat surface without fearing it'll get scratched. The RhinoShield Case is a tough case with a good grip, and is well worth considering if you're accident prone.

10. Razer Arctech Pro The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for mobile gamers Specifications Color: Black Reasons to buy + Keeps your phone cool + Strong drop protection + Antimicrobial coating Reasons to avoid - Overkill for non-gamers

If you do a lot of mobile gaming, you might find your iPhone heats up a bit. That's why Razer designed the Arctech Pro, which boasts carefully crafted ventilation channels that help keep things cool.

It's got great drop protection too, thanks to strengthened corners which have been enhanced with a tough polymer mix. Plus it has a grippy texture that means you're less likely to drop it in the first place, however much you get swept up in your games.

This case compatible with Apple MagSafe and Qi wireless charging pads, making it easy to charge your phone without removing it. And there's an antimicrobial coating to keep you safe and healthy too.

