Meet Canon's $500 automated smart camera: the Canon PowerShot Pick

By published

The Canon PowerShot Pick is an "intelligent photography companion" that automatically snaps your family memories

Canon PowerShot Pick
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon's first ever smart camera, the Canon PowerShot Pick, has come to the United States after being rolled out in Japan and Europe. An "intelligent photography companion", it automatically captures your treasured family moments so that you can focus on experiencing them rather than trying to photograph them yourself. 

Like the best PTZ cameras (opens in new tab), the Canon PowerShot Pick (known as the Canon PowerShot PX in Europe) intelligently tracks and composes subjects to record both stills and video. And since the device is wireless and completely self-contained – with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a USB-C connection for recharging – it can also be used as a wireless webcam, making it an interesting candidate for the best webcam (opens in new tab) crown. 

Released in Japan as the Canon PowerShot Pick (opens in new tab), and showcased (opens in new tab) in September at The Photography Show in the UK, the Canon PowerShot PX captures 11.7MP stills and 1080p video at 60p, via a 340° pan and 110° tilt 19-57mm lens. 

Targeted primarily at busy families, the PowerShot PX is being positioned as a portable photographic companion that you can set up anywhere – whether it's in the park on a picnic or in the kitchen while baking with the kids – and capture photos where everybody is in the frame, rather than one person being left out of the photos because they're stuck behind the camera. 

Watch video: The Canon PowerShot Pick in action

By simply shouting, "Hey Pixie, take a picture!" the PX will automatically take an image, so you can snap a family selfie completely hands-free. You can also take control of the camera directly via the smartphone app, and manually compose your stills and video. 

All your images are automatically beamed to the app, which can use subject detection to categorize them by face, and can even automatically select the best shots for you and get rid of the duds.

The Canon PowerShot Pick is available for pre-order, in white or black, for an RRP of $499.99, with shipping set to commence in "late summer". The device is already available in the UK, as the Canon PowerShot PX, for £449.99.

Pre-order the Canon PowerShot Pick from Canon USA (opens in new tab)

Read more: 

Best Canon cameras
(opens in new tab)Best Canon lenses
(opens in new tab)Best Canon RF lenses
(opens in new tab)Best Canon Black Friday deals
(opens in new tab)Best Black Friday camera deals
(opens in new tab)Best Cyber Monday camera deals (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab)Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show (opens in new tab). An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles