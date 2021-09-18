Canon's newest concept cameras are making their European debuts at The Photography Show – and Canon is asking visitors at the show for their feedback on these intriguing new devices.

The Canon PowerShot Pick and Canon Posture Fit are both being showcased on Canon's stand (N500,N400) at The Photography Show, which is taking place from 18-21 September at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

We've watched the journey of the PowerShot Pick for some time, as we first saw this fascinating intelligent compact camera at The Photography Show in 2018. Since then it has gone on sale in Japan, billed as "your own personal photographer".

The PTZ-like Canon PowerShot Pick is "your own personal photographer" (Image credit: James Artaius)

Taking its cues from the best PTZ cameras, it uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect and follow subjects in a scene. This makes it a great companion on, for example, a family picnic, where you might want to have shots of the family enjoying a day out without someone having to take all the photos (or set up a clumsy self-timer).

Likewise it's well suited to parties or events, where it can capture candid moments of people having fun. It has even been suggested that it could mount to the shoe of a wedding photographer's camera, to get shots that would otherwise be missed.

Even more exotic is the Canon Posture Fit, which looks like a character from a Pixar film. It isn't a photographic device, but instead uses Canon's camera technology to monitor your spinal position. Thus, the irresistibly cute device will keep an eye on how you are sitting at your desk – and alert you when your posture is bad or you've been sitting for too long.

Whether you're back in the office getting re-accustomed to sitting at a desk, or you're remotely working on your kitchen or dining table, the Posture Fit is designed to make sure you are sitting properly and not for too long.

The Canon Posture Fit tracks your spinal position and alerts you when you're slouching or sitting too long… by wobbling! (Image credit: James Artaius)

When it needs to tell you to move, it wobbles back and forth in a cute fashion like a pet trying to get your attention – making it impossible to ignore, unlike the usual pop-ups on your phone from traditional health monitoring apps.

It may seem like a strange arena for Canon, but photographers and videographers spend as much time sitting at desks as they do taking pictures. And in a world where homes are increasingly smart, with Alexa and other devices improving our lives, it's fitting that Canon is using its imaging expertise to become part of this smart lifestyle.

Canon executives are on hand at The Photography Show and are looking for feedback on these concepts, so make your way to stand N500,N400 and make your voice heard!

