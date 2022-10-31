Best Canon Black Friday camera deals 2022: what we expect to see

This year's best Canon Black Friday deals will be landing soon. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best Canon deals first.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, and many of the best Canon camera deals won't be live until then. Whether you shoot with a mirrorless or DSLR camera, price cuts were available on all types of Canon cameras (opens in new tab), lenses, and photographic accessories in last year's sales.

We understand that buying any new Canon equipment during an economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the Best Canon Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab)possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

We know that there are going to be some pretty good deals for DSLRs, compact, and mirrorless cameras – as well as Canon printers and binoculars. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one of these options up, whether you're just starting out in your photography journey or are a seasoned professional, there should be something for you.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but the deals are arriving earlier and every year and will have themed sales weeks in the run-up to the main event. As the bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure you bookmark it to you can keep checking on the latest and greatest deals across Black Friday.

Top Canon Black Friday retailers

There won't be any official Black Friday camera deals at the moment, but these will appear as we get closer to November, that doesn’t mean retailers and manufacturers will hold back from offering discounts in the interim. There are always plenty of camera deals on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new action camera or mirrorless camera right now, these are the best places to browse:

Top UK retailers:



Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on Canon camera gear (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment (opens in new tab)

Jessops: Deals on Canon cameras, lenses, and equipment (opens in new tab)

Clifton Cameras: Autumn clearance sale has already started (opens in new tab)

Park Cameras: Amazing savings on Canon cameras & lenses (opens in new tab)

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest Canon camera kit (opens in new tab)

Canon UK: Buy direct from the source and save some well-earned money (opens in new tab)

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11 12, 2022.

Last year we saw deals appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, especially in the week's build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber Monday covered too! . So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday

Black Friday: Canon Camera deals

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R body only | £1,649 (opens in new tab)

Free Manfrotto tripod at Wex worth £200 This is Canon's first attempt at mirrorless, and they did a great job by including a 30.3MO full frame CMOS sensor, that's also able to capture UHD 4K video at 30 frames-per-second, perfect for anyone upgrading to mirrorless or wanting a capable camera to shoot both stills and video.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS RP + 24-105mm f/4-7.1| $1,399 |$1,329 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £70 at Wex PLUS £200 Manfrotto tripod With a 26.2-megapixel sensor that is able to capture images at 5fps, and record UHD 4K video at 24p, or 1080 at 60 frames-per-second. Perfect for content creators looking for an all-in-one package, that includes a free Manfrotto MK190XPRO4 tripod and XPRO Ball Head

Black Friday: Canon Lens deals

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8| $649 |$499 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £40 at Wex Very versatile across the telephoto zoom range this handy lens can get you close enough to the action without disturbing it. Great for sports or wildlife its super-telephoto range offers a lot of extra reach for the price.

Black Friday: Canon binocular deals

(opens in new tab) Canon 10x32 IS Binoculars| £1,200 |£999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £201 at Park Cameras If you are looking for possibly the best image-stabilized binoculars (opens in new tab) on the market to date, these are the ones for you. Offering a great 10x32 magnification you can be sure you make crystal clear sightings of wildlife from a far distance, and with the added IS built-in your sighting will be shake-free too.

Black Friday: Canon printer deals

Where to find deals

Find the best Black Friday camera deals from Amazon and other retailers below:

Top UK retailers:



Adobe: Save on Creative Cloud all-apps plan (opens in new tab)

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on camera gear (opens in new tab)

Apple: Save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins and offers (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment (opens in new tab)

Jessops: Deals from the iconic camera store (opens in new tab)

Park Cameras: Amazing savings on cameras & lenses (opens in new tab)

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest camera kit (opens in new tab)

Mixbook: Up to 50% off all items, including photo books & calendars (opens in new tab)

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though , on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's genuinely good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

Canon camera & lens guides

The best Canon camera (opens in new tab)

The best Canon lenses (opens in new tab)

The best Canon standard zoom lenses (opens in new tab)

The best Canon wide-angle zoom lenses (opens in new tab)

The best Canon telephoto lenses (opens in new tab)

The best Canon portrait lenses (opens in new tab)

Best Canon flashgun (opens in new tab)