Black Friday Sony deals in 2022: what we expect to see

This year's best Sony Black Friday deals will be landing soon. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best Canon deals first.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, and many of the best Sony camera deals won't be live until then. Whether you shoot with a mirrorless or DSLR camera, price cuts were available on all types of Sony cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in last year's sales.

We understand that buying any new Sony equipment during an economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the best Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best deals possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

We know that there are going to be some pretty good deals for DSLRs, compact, and mirrorless cameras. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one of these options up, whether you're just starting out in your photography journey or are a seasoned professional, there should be something for you.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but we expect some deals and themed sales weeks in the run-up to the main event. When the bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure you bookmark it to you can keep checking on the latest and greatest deals across Black Friday.

There won't be any official Black Friday camera deals at the moment, but these will appear as we get closer to November, that doesn’t mean retailers and manufacturers will hold back from offering discounts in the interim. There are always plenty of camera deals on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new action camera or mirrorless camera right now, these are the best places to browse:

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on Sony camera gear (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment (opens in new tab)

Jessops: Deals on Sony cameras, lenses, and equipment (opens in new tab)

Clifton Cameras: Autumn clearance sale has already started (opens in new tab)

Park Cameras: Amazing savings on Sony cameras & lenses (opens in new tab)

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest Sony camera kit (opens in new tab)

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11 12, 2022.

Last year we saw deals appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, especially in the week's build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber Monday covered too! . So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday

Black Friday: Sony Camera deals

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 III body only| £1,699 |£1,499 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 with Sony Cashback at Wex Designed for photographers and videographers this full frame sensor produces 24.2MP stills and full frame 4K video recording.

(opens in new tab) Sony A7C body only| £1,699 |£1,499 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 with Sony Cashback at Jessops This compact and lightweight body really packs a punch with its stylish design, and ability to take 24.2MP stills and 4K video recording with up to 5 stops of image stabilization,topped-off with a vari-angle touchscreen making this perfect for content creator

(opens in new tab) Sony A9 II body only| £4,299 |£4,199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 with Sony Cashback at Jessops Made for those wanting the most speed possible to capture the moment as it happens for sports or wildlife, with its 693 AF points and ability to capture 20 frames a second of black-out free shooting, and having 4K video capture - this is a fantastic all-rounder for anyone want to up their photography game.

Black Friday: Sony lens deals

(opens in new tab) Sony E 10-18mm f/4|£ 629 |£599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £30 at Wex Take ultra-wide landscapes or tight interiors with your Sony APS-C camera. With a 35mm-equivalent of 15-27mm you have a versatile lens at your disposal and with a constant f/4 aperture your images will always be sharp.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3| £1,599 |£1,499 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 with Sony Cashback at Wex Perfect for getting more reach to photograph the action this lens is ideally suited to sports or wildlife. It has a variable aperture throughout the zoom range starting at f/5.8 and ending at f/6.3 meaning you will have to bump up your ISO when it starts getting darker.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 G Master| £2,099 |£1,899 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 with Sony Cashback at Jessops Amazing for portraits with its maximum aperture of f/1.2 you can capture incredible details with a dreamy bokeh.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 G Master| £1,399 |£1,199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 with Sony Cashback at Jessops. Capture those tight interior shots, or create stunning dramatic cityscapes with this 14mm lens. Thanks to its f1.8 aperture you can be sure all your projects will be crystal clear, even when the light starts to fade.

Black Friday: Sony audio deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones:| £180 |£139 (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed these Sony Wireless Headphones by 51% in this early Black Friday deal. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones pack decent noise cancelling, extra bass, 20-hour battery life, and Google Assistant/Alexa support. The quick charging feature is also extremely useful. A 10-minute charge will juice the headphones up with an extra 4.5 hours of playback.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 |£ 250 |$195.56 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $80 at Amazon

While now surpassed by the $278 WF-1000XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still great buys – especially at this discounted price. They combine effective active noise-canceling with a real sense of musicality.

Black Friday: Sony PS5 deals

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals

Black Friday: Sony Memory cards deals

Black Friday: Sony TV deals

There aren't any official Sony Black Friday camera deals yet, but these will appear as we get closer to November. However, there are always plenty of deals for Sony equipment on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new Sony mirrorless camera or lens right now, these are the best places to browse:

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on Sony camera gear (opens in new tab)

Adorama: Big Black Friday discounts on Sony cameras and accessories (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo Video: Always has great deals on Sony cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Buy: Save on Sony cameras and lenses (opens in new tab)

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available straight after Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday on November 28 and beyond. Last year we saw Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, and especially in the week's build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don't worry, we've got Cyber Monday covered too, so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11-12, 2022. So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday

Find the best Black Friday camera deals from Amazon and other retailers below:

Adobe: Save on Creative Cloud all-apps plan (opens in new tab)

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on camera gear (opens in new tab)

Apple: Save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins and offers (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment (opens in new tab)

Jessops: Deals from the iconic camera store (opens in new tab)

Park Cameras: Amazing savings on cameras & lenses (opens in new tab)

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest camera kit (opens in new tab)

Mixbook: Up to 50% off all items, including photo books & calendars (opens in new tab)

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though, on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's a genuinely a good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

