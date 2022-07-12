Best pet camera in 2022: talk and play with your dog or cat when away from home

The best pet cameras mean you can leave home without worrying about your cat or dog. They'll allow you to check up on them remotely, and even offer them treats from afar. But how do you choose the right model for you? There are a number of factors to consider.

Check out our Amazon Prime Day Photography deals (opens in new tab) page to see if you could pick up a great pet camera at an unbeatable price.

As with any type of camera, resolution is key to choosing the best pet camera. Okay, you probably don't need 4K, but Full HD 1080p will make a big difference. (If you're on a budget, 720p HD will do the job, but we'd advise against going lower.)

What else? Well, do you want a camera that can move? Do you want it to be able to record high-quality audio? Do you need cloud storage for all your images and videos? Some cameras even have smart features that will give you push notifications if your pet starts barking, which can be a boon if you're in the process of training.

With all this in mind, read on to discover best pet cameras on the market right now, based on video resolution, features, build quality and price. And we'll give you all the facts and figures you need to choose the right one for you.

The best pet camera in 2022

(Image credit: Furbo)

1. Furbo Dog Camera The best pet camera for dogs Specifications Size: 15 x 12 x 22.5cm Weight: 948g Resolution: 1080p Full HD Lens: 160-degrees with 4x digital zoom and night vision Features: Treat dispenser, bark notifications, Alexa control Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Feature-packed + 1080p video + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Quite large

The best pet camera for dogs right now is the Furbo, which is packed full of features. It has a 1080p Full HD camera with night vision and two-way audio (so you and your pet and both hear each other), plus a system which alerts you via your smartphone when it hears barking.

You can also use the smartphone app (available for iOS and Android) to throw treats at your pet, and the Furbo has space to store up to 100, so long as they approximately one square centimetre in size.

The camera doesn't move, but is positioned facing down slightly to get a good view of your pet as they walk around the room, and you can snap photos or record video of them remotely whenever you like. The Furbo is larger than some alternatives, but is nicely designed and has an attractive bamboo top to help it blend into the decor of your home and the size can be helpful if you’re positioning directly on the floor.

(Image credit: Petcube)

(opens in new tab)

2. Petcube Bites 2 The best pet camera for dispensing treats Specifications Size: 14.5 x 7.6 x 26.7 cm Weight: 2.8kg Resolution: 1080p Full HD Lens: 160-degree wide angle with 4x digital zoom Features: Alexa control, night vision, free cloud storage, treat dispenser, automated treat ordering Two-way audio: Yes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can be used as a training aid + Cloud video storage + 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi for high compatibility Reasons to avoid - Quite large - Several features require subscription

This aluminum pet camera by Petcube is pretty large, but its size means it can store a lot of treats. The system even brings choice (via the app) in terms of the distance treats are thrown. There is also a scheduling feature to throw treats at set times during the day. And it can even re-order treats with Amazon Dash Replenishment service, when they run low.

This pet camera sports a four-microphone array and speaker bar, improving audio quality making for more reliable bark and meow detection as well as two-way “chats” with pets. It can be set up to do the same with your vet.

When it comes to visuals, it offers a 1080p Full HD resolution, a wide 160-degree lens, and there is night vision too, so you can still see your pet once it gets dark. Wall-mounted or sat on a low table, the Petcube Bites records video to the cloud, and can be controlled by speaking to Alexa

(Image credit: Petcube)

3. Petcube Bites 2 Lite The best cheap pet camera Specifications Size: 14.5 x 7.3 x 26.8 cm Weight: 1.33kg Resolution: 1080p Full HD Lens: 160-degree wide angle with 4x digital zoom Features: Alexa control, night vision, treat dispenser, real-time alerts Two-way audio: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cheap + Compact Reasons to avoid - Only one mic - No built-in Alexa

If you like the sound of the Petcube Bites 2, number two on our list, but want to save cash, the Petcube Bites 2 Lite is cheaper but actually very similar. The main difference is that the former has Alexa built in, and four microphones, while the lattter only has one. The Bites 2 has a sturdier and more durable build, too, being made of aluminium and plastic, while the Lite is all plastic.

On the plus side, the Petcube Bites 2 Lite still offers the same 1080p resolution, 160° wide‑angle view, ability to toss treats, night vision, real-time sound and motion detection, and 4x digital zoom as its pricier cousin, but at a much lower price. So if you're not bothered about built-in Alexa, and are willing to compromise on audio quality, you can save a huge wad of money with the Petcube Bites 2 Lite.

(Image credit: Skymee)

(opens in new tab)

4. Skymee Dog Camera Treat Dispenser A great all-round pet camera the whole family can use Specifications Size: 14.3 x 14.3 x 23.9 cm Weight: 1.66kg Resolution: 1080p Full HD Lens: 120-degree wide angle with 4x digital zoom Features: Alexa control, night vision, treat dispenser Two-way audio: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 1080p video + Good app functionality Reasons to avoid - No cloud storage - 2.4G Wi-Fi only

The Skymee Dog Camera is a good one for covering all your bases: with night vision, two-way audio, a treat dispenser and Alexa control on offer, it has pretty much everything a pet owner could want.

Mobile control works well on both iPhone and Android devices, and you can have up to eight devices logged in, meaning the whole family can get in on the action. It also makes it easy to share images and videos to social media.

The camera provides 1080p video and a useful 4x digital zoom. It connects via Wi-Fi, though bear in mind it only works with a 2.4G Wi-Fi connection, not 5G. Still, being able to toss treats to your pet with wild abandon is a great way to keep them entertained, all the while offering encouragement via the two-way audio connection.

(Image credit: Neos)

(opens in new tab)

5. Neos SmartCam Cheap security camera that can double as a pet cam Specifications Size: 5 x 5 x 5.6cm Weight: 100g Resolution: 1080p HD Lens: 110-degree with 8x digital zoom Features: Very compact design, Alexa control, IR night vision Two-way audio: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very cheap and compact + Full HD with night vision + Alexa integration Reasons to avoid - Lacks treat dispenser - IFTTT integration not available yet - Not available in USA

If you're on a budget, you can save some cash by not actually buying a dedicated pet camera, because a simple indoor security camera can also work well. As long as you don't need advanced features like dispensing treats or playing with your pet, and just want to check up on your pet remotely, this very affordable smartcam from Neos will still do a great job.

Despite the low price, it has a 1080p Full HD image sensor with 110-degree lens, night vision, two-way audio, and it works with Amazon Alexa. Videos can be recorded continuously and are stored online for free for 14 days, so you can log on and see that your pet has been up to in the past, or watch a live video feed on your phone. The base is magnetic and the camera also comes with adhesive pads, so it can be fixed to any wall and at any height.

(Image credit: Wyze)

(opens in new tab)

6. Wyze Cam Pan Low-priced security camera with Alexa and panning function Specifications Size: 6.1 x 6.1 x 12.7cm Weight: 249g Resolution: 1080p HD Lens: 120 degree with 360 degree rotation Features: Alexa and Google Assistant, can rotate 360 degrees, continuous video recording Two-way audio: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Low price + 360-degree rotation + Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - No pet-specific features

The Neos above can be difficult to find in the USA, so here's a great alternative. The Wyze Cam Pan is a low-priced home security wifi camera (opens in new tab) that you could use to keep an eye on your pet. The camera records in 1080p Full HD, can be controlled by speaking to Alexa or Google Assistant, and the camera can be panned, tilted and zoomed using the smartphone app.

The camera can spin through a full 360 degrees, so you should be able to see your pet no matter where they have gone, and there’s also night vision for watching them after dark, and two-way audio for interacting with them too. The camera pans quickly, spinning through a full 360 degrees in just under three seconds, and the lens captures 93 degrees of vertical range, too. Six infrared LEDs provide a clear image at night from up to 30 feet away.

As well as being controlled manually, the camera can be set to follow movement, so it will pan from one side to the other to keep your pet in frame as they walk past.

A person detection system (powered by on-camera artificial intelligence) alerts you via the phone app and records video for 12 seconds, which is then stored to an SD card in the camera (up to 32GB). Video is also stored online, where it can be accessed for free for up to 14 days.

(Image credit: Wopet)

7. WoPet Smart Pet Camera Talk to your pet and toss them treats, with this smart pet camera Specifications Size: 29.21 x 16.79 x 16.61 cm Weight: 1.42kg Resolution: 1080p HD Lens: 165 degree Features: Alexa, night vision mode, 4x digital zoom, treat dispenser Two-way audio: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Strong picture quality + Good night vision + Gives treats Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

WOpet Smart Pet Camera is an interactive pet camera that ticks an awful lot of our boxes. With a 165-degree, wide angle lens, 4x digital zoom, and 1080p Full HD resolution, the picture quality from the camera is excellent. There's good night vision too, because pets don't necessary go to sleep when the lights go out.

You can use it to give treats, and talk to your pet using two-way audio. It's compatible with Alexa, and connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, too. This isn't the cheapest pet camera on the market, but overall it does a good job.

Read more

Best indoor security camera (opens in new tab)

Best outdoor security camera (opens in new tab)

The best baby camera monitors (opens in new tab)

Best dash cam (opens in new tab)

The best video doorbell cameras (opens in new tab)

The best body cameras (opens in new tab) for personal security

Best camera phones (opens in new tab)