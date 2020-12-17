The best pet camera in 2021: talk and play with your dog or cat when away from home

You may think of the best pet cameras as just a good way to keep an eye on your dog or cat from afar. In fact, the most sophisticated options do much more than that, providing features like two-way communication that allows you to give commands, laser pointers for play, and even treat dispensers that can be used to provide a little reward for good behaviour.

This can be hugely useful if you're in the middle of training your pet, but aren't able to be at home every hour of every day. The question is, however, which of the many great pet cameras on the market do you choose?

There are a number of features to consider. As with any type of camera, resolution is key – you probably don't need 4K 60p, but Full HD 1080p will make a tangible difference, especially if you want to share some of the cute moments your camera captures on social media. If money is tight, 720p HD will do the job, though we'd advise trying to make this as low as you go.

Do you want a camera that can move? Do you want it to be able to record high-quality audio? Do you need cloud storage for all your images and videos? Some cameras will even have smart features that will give you push notifications if your pet starts barking, which can be a boon if you're in the process of training.

With all this in mind, we've whittled it down to what we recon are the absolute best pet cameras on the market right now. We've factored in video resolution, features, build quality and price when making our selections, so you can be sure you'll be getting a quality product at a reasonable price.

1. Furbo Dog Camera This do-it-all dog cam chucks treats, zooms and alerts you to barking Specifications Size: 15 x 12 x 22.5cm Weight: 948g Resolution: 1080p Full HD Lens: 160-degrees with 4x digital zoom and night vision Features: Treat dispenser, bark notifications, Alexa control TODAY'S BEST DEALS $159 View at Chewy Prime $165 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Feature-packed + 1080p video + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Quiet large

Arguably the most popular pet camera on the market, the Furbo has earned its reputation for being packed full of features. It has a 1080p Full HD camera with night vision and two-way audio (so you and your pet and both hear each other), plus a system which alerts you via your smartphone when it hears barking.

You can also use the smartphone app (available for iOS and Android) to throw treats at your pet, and the Furbo has space to store up to 100, so long as they approximately one square centimetre in size.

The camera doesn't move, but is positioned facing down slightly to get a good view of your pet as they walk around the room, and you can snap photos or record video of them remotely whenever you like. The Furbo is larger than some alternatives, but is nicely designed and has an attractive bamboo top to help it blend into the decor of your home.

2. Petcube Bites A large treat dispenser with a 1080p camera and cloud video recording Specifications Size: 7.8 x 18.3 x 32.7 cm Weight: 2.8kg Resolution: 1080p Full HD Lens: 138-degree wide angle with 3x digital zoom Features: Alexa control, night vision, free cloud storage, treat dispenser, automated treat ordering Two-way audio: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS $124.95 View at Chewy Prime $149.99 View at Amazon Prime $249.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can be used as a training aid + Cloud video storage Reasons to avoid - Quite large - Several features require subscription

This aluminum pet camera by Petcube is one of the largest on sale, but itg big size means it can store a lot of treats - up to 0.9kg worth, in fact. Once installed, the treats can be thrown a range of distances using the smartphone app, and there’s a system for playing games with your pet and training them too. The app can also be set to alert you when it detects sound or motion.

The camera has a 1080p Full HD resolution, a wide 138-degree lens, and there is night vision too, so you can still see your pet once it gets dark.

Wall-mounted or sat on a low table, the Petcube Bites records video to the cloud, can be controlled by speaking to Alexa, and there is a scheduling feature to throw treats at set times during the day. Finally, the camera uses the Amazon Dash Replenishment service, so treats are automatically ordered when they run low.

3. Skymee Dog Camera Treat Dispenser A solid camera and treat dispenser the whole family can use Specifications Size: 14.3 x 14.3 x 23.9 cm Weight: 1.66kg Resolution: 1080p Full HD Lens: 120-degree wide angle with 4x digital zoom Features: Alexa control, night vision, treat dispenser, Two-way audio: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $99.98 View at Amazon Prime $99.98 View at Amazon Prime $99.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 1080p video + Good app functionality Reasons to avoid - No cloud storage - 2.4G Wi-Fi only

The Skymee Dog Camera is a good one for covering all your bases: with night vision, two-way audio, a treat dispenser and Alexa control on offer, it has pretty much everything a pet owner could want. Mobile control works well on both iPhone and Android devices, and you can have up to eight devices logged in, meaning the whole family can get in on the action. It also makes it easy to share images and videos to social media.

The camera provides 1080p video and a useful 4x digital zoom. It connects via Wi-Fi, though bear in mind it only works with a 2.4G Wi-Fi connection, not 5G. Still, being able to toss treats to your pet with wild abandon is a great way to keep them entertained, all the while offering encouragement via the two-way audio connection.

4. Pawbo Life There’s a laser game for cats and treats for dogs Specifications Size: 11 x 11 x 20cm Weight: 454g Resolution: 720p HD Lens: 130-degree with 4x digital zoom Features: Built-in treat dispenser, manual and automated laser games, video recording Two-way audio: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 729 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Laser for play + Automatic treat dispenser Reasons to avoid - 720p resolution - Camera can't point down

A little more compact than some of its rivals, the Pawbo Life is a pet camera and treat dispenser with a wide-angle HD camera, two-way audio, a laser to play with your pet, and a smartphone app for iOS and Android to control everything. Up to eight people can be logged into the app at once.

You can also snap photos and save video recordings, but with a resolution of just 720p, image quality isn’t going to be as good as some of the Pawbo’s rivals, or your smartphone. In the Pawbo’s favor is a range of accessories sold under the company’s Theme Park brand, to help your pet learn and play.

The Pawbo is smaller than many other pet cameras with treat dispensers, and is able to hold any small pellet-sized treats, not just ones sold by the company itself.

While the 130-degree lens is nice and wide, it doesn’t point down, so you’ll need to position the Pawbo so that it is either on the floor (where a pet might knock it over and chew at it), or on a very low shelf/table.

5. PetKit Mate Pro Attractive, compact and with a rotating camera to view your pet from any angle Specifications Size: 12 x 12 x 27.5cm Weight: 599g Resolution: 720p HD Lens: 110-degree with 340 degrees of rotation Features: Rotating camera, built in laser for playing, night vision, 1,000 photo storage Two-way audio: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS $179.99 View at Amazon $191.44 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rotating camera lets you view through 340 degrees + Compact and attractive design Reasons to avoid - No treat dispenser - Not Full HD

Reminding us of the Netatmo Welcome home security camera, the Petkit Mate Pro is an attractive product that is fairly compact and should look at home on most shelves, tables or window sills.

What makes this camera stand out from the crowd is how it can rotate 340 degrees, for a full view of the room. That way, it’s easy to pan the camera around to keep a closer eye on your pet. There’s also night vision and the lens is 110 degrees, however the image sensor has a fairly low resolution of 720p; ideally, we’d like to have seen this increased to 1080p. There’s also no treat dispenser.

In better news, there is a microphone and speaker for two-way audio through the companion smartphone app, and the camera has a built-in laser for playing with your pet.

6. Neos SmartCam Bargain security camera can double as a pet cam Specifications Size: 5 x 5 x 5.6cm Weight: 100g Resolution: 1080p HD Lens: 110-degree with 8x digital zoom Features: Very compact design, Alexa control, IR night vision Two-way audio: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime Low Stock $49.88 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Very cheap and compact + Full HD with night vision + Alexa integration Reasons to avoid - Lacks treat dispenser - IFTTT integration not available yet - Not available in USA

Now for something a little bit different. Instead of spending over £100 on a dedicated pet camera with treat dispenser and laser games, you can spend much less on a simple indoor security camera. This Neos comes from the same factory as the popular Wyze cameras (see below), and costs just £25.

Despite the low price, the Neos has a 1080p Full HD image sensor with 110-degree lens, night vision, two-way audio, and it works with Amazon Alexa. Videos can be recorded continuously and are stored online for free for 14 days, so you can log on and see that your pet has been up to in the past, or watch a live video feed on your phone.

The base is magnetic and the camera also comes with adhesive pads, so it can be fixed to any wall and at any height. It can’t dispense treats or play with your pet, but the Neos has a very low price and offers much of the same functionality as purpose-built pet cameras.

7. Wyze Cam Pan Low-priced security camera has Alexa and panning function Specifications Size: 6.1 x 6.1 x 12.7cm Weight: 249g Resolution: 1080p HD Lens: 120 degree with 360 degree rotation Features: Alexa and Google Assistant, can rotate 360 degrees, continuous video recording Two-way audio: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS $37.98 View at Amazon 67 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Low price + 360-degree rotation + Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - No pet-specific features

Finally, and similar to the Neos above, the Wyze Cam Pan is a low-priced home security wifi camera that you could use to keep an eye on your pet. The camera records in 1080p Full HD, can be controlled by speaking to Alexa or Google Assistant, and the camera can be panned, tilted and zoomed using the smartphone app.

The camera can spin through a full 360 degrees, so you should be able to see your pet no matter where they have gone, and there’s also night vision for watching them after dark, and two-way audio for interacting with them too. The camera pans quickly, spinning through a full 360 degrees in just under three seconds, and the lens captures 93 degrees of vertical range, too. Six infrared LEDs provide a clear image at night from up to 30 feet away.

As well as being controlled manually, the camera can be set to follow movement, so it’ll pan from one side to the other to keep your pet in frame as they walk past.

A person detection system (powered by on-camera artificial intelligence) alerts you via the phone app and records video for 12 seconds, which is then stored to an SD card in the camera (up to 32GB). Video is also stored online, where it can be accessed for free for up to 14 days.

