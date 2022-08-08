Best Nikon Coolpix P950 deals in August 2022: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best Nikon Coolpix P950 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release, the Nikon Coolpix P950 has been one a popular sought-after bridge cameras thanks to its 83x optical zoom that provides a 24-2000mm equivalent. It's one of the best Bridge camera (opens in new tab)s. (opens in new tab)

Paired with a powerful 83x optical zoom lens and a 16 megapixel 1/2.3" CMOS sensor, plus the ability to capture UHD 4K video recording at 30p or Full HD 1080p at 60p the Nikon Coolpix P950 is still a capable bridge camera in the market today.

Today's best Nikon Coolpix P950 deals

The best Nikon Coolpix P950 deals 16MP sensor with a super-telephoto zoom range and 4K video Sensor: 16MP 1/2.3" BSI CMOS | Video: FULL HD 1080p at 60p, UHD 4K at 30p | Size: 14.2 x 11.2 x 15 cm | Weight (body only): 2.21lb / 1005g (with battery and media) 24-2000mm equivalent zoom 4K UHD video Not full frame Fixed lens

Held in high regard due to its expansive zoom, the Nikon Coolpix P950 is a versatile bridge camera that offers a unique mixture of stills and video capabilities along with the reach to photograph even the most distant of subjects. Its 16MP 1/2.3" CMOS sensor features a back-illuminated design that contributes to a high degree of clarity and noise reduction to better suit working at high sensitivities and in difficult lighting conditions. The sensor is also able to record up to UHD 4K video at up to 30 frames per second, while also offering Full HD 1080p video at up to 60 fps, and in-camera time-lapse recording and movie creation.

All this and being equipped with a 3.2" 921k-dot multi-angle LCD display and a high 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder makes the Coolpix P950 from Nikon a no-brainer when it comes to wanting great specs, and a vast zoom range without breaking the bank.

