Best Nikon Coolpix P950 deals in August 2022: stock updates and prices

Find the best Nikon Coolpix P950 deals on this bridge camera with a powerful zoom

Nikon Coolpix P950
(Image credit: Nikon)

If you're looking for the best Nikon Coolpix P950 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release, the Nikon Coolpix P950 has been one a popular sought-after bridge cameras thanks to its 83x optical zoom that provides a 24-2000mm equivalent. It's one of the best Bridge camera (opens in new tab)s. (opens in new tab)

Paired with a powerful 83x optical zoom lens and a 16 megapixel 1/2.3" CMOS sensor, plus the ability to capture UHD 4K video recording at 30p or Full HD 1080p at 60p the Nikon Coolpix P950 is still a capable bridge camera in the market today.

(Image credit: Nikon)
The best Nikon Coolpix P950 deals

16MP sensor with a super-telephoto zoom range and 4K video

Sensor: 16MP 1/2.3" BSI CMOS | Video: FULL HD 1080p at 60p, UHD 4K at 30p | Size: 14.2 x 11.2 x 15 cm | Weight (body only): 2.21lb / 1005g (with battery and media)

24-2000mm equivalent zoom
4K UHD video
Not full frame
Fixed lens

Held in high regard due to its expansive zoom, the Nikon Coolpix P950 is a versatile bridge camera that offers a unique mixture of stills and video capabilities along with the reach to photograph even the most distant of subjects. Its 16MP 1/2.3" CMOS sensor features a back-illuminated design that contributes to a high degree of clarity and noise  reduction to better suit working at high sensitivities and in difficult lighting conditions. The sensor is also able to record up to UHD 4K video at up to 30 frames per second, while also offering Full HD 1080p video at up to 60 fps, and in-camera time-lapse recording and movie creation.

All this and being equipped with a 3.2" 921k-dot multi-angle LCD display and a high 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder makes the Coolpix P950 from Nikon a no-brainer when it comes to wanting great specs, and a vast zoom range without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Nikon )
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

