The best iPhone charger cable in 2022: Lightning power cords for iPhones & iPads

The best iPhone charger cable is fast at powering up your phone, well made enough to last for years, and the right length for your needs. Sadly, most cheap iPhone cables don't fulfil all, or even any, of these criteria, making them a false economy. So below, we've gathered together best iPhone charger cables in one easy place.

These Lightning cables are designed are designed to work with the multi-purpose charger socket found on iPhone generations (opens in new tab) from the iPhone 5 onwards, and for iPad generations (opens in new tab) from the first iPad Mini and the 4th-Gen iPad onwards. There are two types of Lightning cables commonly found. One has a USB-C connector at the other end, the other an older USB-A connector. Both types are included in this guide.

Normally with iPhone-related kit, the official product from Apple is the go-to for high quality. When it comes to the best iPhone charger cables, though, Anker's Powerline Plus II USB-C to Lightning Cable is actuallu our top choice.

It supports the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) high-speed charging protocol, and is MFi-certified by Apple, so your iPhone will be charged safely, at the fastest possible speeds. But what really makes this cable stand out is how much it will stand up to wear and tear over time.

Made with tough and durable two-shade nylon, it’s been shown in lab tests to withstand 30,000 bends, which means it should last 30 times longer than a bog-standard charging cable. It's also three metres long, which is going to be enough for most people’s needs. If you need a longer cable than that, though, read on...

Need a cable that's longer than the standard three feet? Then we recommend this 4 footer from Belkin. Like the Anker Powerline Plus II, it supports fast PD charging, is MFI-certified by Apple and is in general a well made, high quality cable.

On the whole, we prefer the braided style of the Anker (above) to the smooth style of this cable, as it’s less likely to get damaged over time. However, if you need that extra foot of length to reach from your plug to your desk, table or car dashboard, that may well be more important to you.

(Image credit: AmazonBasics)

3. Amazon Basics USB-C to Lightning Cable Cord The best 6 foot iPhone charger cable Manufacturer: Amazon Basics | Length: 1, 3 or 6 feet (30.4cm, 91.2cm or 1.82m) | Type: USB-C to Lightning | Colors: Black, white, red, midnight green Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Excellent value Double-braided Range of colors Unlikely to last forever

AmazonBasics product may be cheap, but doesn't mean they're not good quality. And that's certainly the case for this USB-C to Lightning cable, which offers great value for a six-foot long cable.

Its double-braided nylon fiber cloth provides protection, strength, and flexibility, and it’s been shown in lab tests to bend 95-degrees 6,000 times. It supports PD charging, is Apple MFi certified, and comes in four different colors. It's also available in one foot or three foot versions.

Admittedly, it may not last quite as many years as the first two cables on our list. Its Lightning end feels a little less robust, and its contained within PVC rather than braided nylon. However, at this low price, does that really matter?

4. Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning cable The best 10 foot iPhone charger cable Manufacturer: Anker | Length: 1, 3.3, 6 or 10 feet (30cm, 1m, 1.8m, 3m) | Type: USB-C to Lightning | Colors: Black, red, blue, silver Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Very long Durable in tests Stylish looks Expensive

Need a REALLY long charging cable for your iPhone? Then we recommend the 10-foot long version of this cable from Anker (also available in shorter sizes). It’s MFi certified, supports PD charging, and is made with two-shade braided nylon. It can withstand up to 12,000 bends, and looks pretty stylish too. It’s pricier than most, but in terms of cost per length, it's still good value.

5. Mous Lightning Charging Cable for iPhone The best iPhone charger cable for durability Manufacturer: Mous | Length: 5 ft (1.5m) | Type: USB-A to Lightning | Colors: Black Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tough construction Double clamped ends Very long Only one color

If you tend to damage your cables quickly, you’ll be looking for something that can take a bit of punishment. Enter the Mous Lightning Charging Cable for iPhone, which the makers say you can “twist, pull and coil it as much as you like”. Lined with an ultra-strong, aramid carbon fibre braid, it’s strong enough to lift 140kg, which shows just how well made it is. Also, the ends are double clamped, and have been shown in lab tests to survive 10,000 bends. This cable comes in five or 10 feet versions.

Here’s another USB-C to Lightning cable that’s both very strong and very long. The Native Union Belt Cable XL stretches across a cavernous 10 feet, and benefits from an ultra-strong reinforced structure. This cable comes in six attractive colors, and you get an attractive leather belt to tie it up when you’re not using it. So while it’s pretty expensive, you are getting a high quality, heavy-duty product for your money.

Some Apple users like to get all their kit from Apple directly, and there’s a good logic to that. You’re certainly not going to have any compatibility issues, and if you do have any problems, there are those nice people at the Apple Store to ask in person. In which case, the Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable will be the best iPhone charger cable for you.

It’s pretty basic, comes with smooth rather than braided style, and is only available in white. But other than that, it does the job well, comes in 1m and 2m lengths and, unlike some Apple products, is not significantly more expensive than comparable third-party products.

8. Belkin Triple Pack of 6 inch Charge and Sync Cables The best iPhone charger cables for multiple iPhone generations Manufacturer: Belkin | Length: 6 inches (15cm) | Type: USB-A-Lightning, USB-A-microUSB, USB-A-Apple 30-pin | Colors: Black Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Charge range of older devices Well-made Good value Some may prefer longer cables

If your family has a collection of iPhones covering different iPhone generations including both Lightning and pre-Lightning models, then here's a great pack of cables that will allow everyone to charge up. For a very affordable price, you get three, six-inch (15cm) long cables with Apple-approved connectors for devices that use micro USB, Lightning and Apple 30 Pin sockets. They're solid and well made. And while six inches might not be long enough for everyone, it does at least make it less likely you'll end up with a mess of tangled wires.

