Ugreen Nexode 65W 3-Port Travel Charger: one for the global nomads

Can get more powerful chargers for the same or smaller size

The Ugreen Nexode 65W charger is one of the simplest solutions out there for any frequent traveler who needs to keep several devices topped out wherever they are in the world with enough power for phones, tablets and even running some laptops. The click-in and out plugs could not be simpler to use, and the included soft case keeps everything together so they don’t get lost. There are smaller chargers, and there are more powerful chargers, but this is a good comprise in size and function.

Charging while traveling is always a bit of an annoyance, trying to remember to buy and pack the right adapter for each country you’re visiting, and adding another thing to your increasingly restricted luggage allowances.

Ugreen Nexode 65W: Specifications Max output: 65W

Single port: 65W, 65W, 22.5W

Total ports: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A

Size: ‎6.5 x 6.5 x 3.25 cm (2.6 x 2.6 x 1.3 in)

Weight: ‎330 g (11.64 oz)

The world is probably never going to agree on one superior plug design, but if you are a frequent world traveler and want to cover three of the most commonly found plug types around the world, the Ugreen 65W charger might just be what you need.

The chargers trick is the simple mechanism to click in and out adapters for three plug types, namely the Type-A plug that is shared by the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Japan; the Type-G plug used in the UK, Ireland, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, and the Type-C plug used across the majority of Europe.

The body of the charger remains the same though, no matter where you go, with the smarts to switch voltages internally depending on where you are, and Ugreen’s Thermal Guard tech which should keep the charger from overheating. The charger can output a combined 65W of total power from its three ports, or the full 65W out of a single port for powering a laptop or other more demanding device. According to Ugreen’s metrics, a Macbook Air (M2) can charge to 50% in 30 minutes and 100% in 90 minutes.

Check out the chart below for a more detailed breakdown of the precise outputs depending on how many ports are in use.

Ugreen's slightly misleading diagram. You cannot charge an Apple Watch or Airpods at 65W, but you can use that port to charge them. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen Nexode 65W: Design & Handling

I am a big fan of Ugreen’s design, the gunmetal metallic grey of its chargers looks discrete but also like they mean serious business. The only pop of color is the purple interior of the USB-A plug, which would not be my personal choice of color, but it doesn’t look out of place.

The charger has two USB-C ports grouped together under a little symbol with a laptop and phone, these ports have a maximum output of 45W. There is a separate USB-A port with no markings, which highlights that this is not the fastest port. Other Ugreen chargers have the maximum speeds of each port printed underneath, which would have been nice to see here.

Image 1 of 3 US plug (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) UK plug (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) EU plug (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Size-wise, the charger is not big, but there are much smaller options out there with the same output. There are also chargers around the same size that have stronger outputs. However, for the convenience of having a worldwide compatible charger, I think the size is pretty good. The charger comes with a soft cloth bag that will take the charger and all three adapters so you can keep everything together, this is a really nice touch I was pleasantly surprised by when I opened the packaging.

The charger is compact, but a little tall and boxy in shape. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen Nexode 65W: Performance

The Ugreen Nexode 65W charger does exactly what its sets out to do. I tested each port using my MacBook to read the output, and all three ports reached the advertised speeds individually.

The charger also had no issue charging and powering my MacBook while in use when using the full 65W, however, when using all three ports to charge my MacBook and Pixel 8 Pro from the USB-C ports and my Pixel Buds from the USB-A, the charger was not able to keep up the juice required to keep working on my MacBook.

If I left my devices alone to charge though, the 65W charge spread around the three ports managed to charge everything up to full in a few hours. So popping multiple things on over a lunch break or especially overnight to charge would be absolutely fine with this charger.

The charger got a little warm while in use, but not to an abnormal degree, and I am used to using more powerful chargers that get much hotter than this, the charger is also silent with no high-pitched noise that sometimes plagues chargers.

The charger has a 22.5W USB-A port, as well as two USB-C ports capable of 65W single port output. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen Nexode 65W: Final Verdict

The Ugreen Nexode 65W charger is a versatile and user-friendly solution for modern travelers seeking reliable power sources for their myriad of devices. Its simple and intuitive design, featuring click-in and out international plugs, ensures hassle-free charging and compatibility with various global wall outlets. Additionally, the included soft case not only keeps everything organized but also protects the charger and accessories during travel, minimizing the risk of losing those essential components.

While there are other smaller and more powerful chargers out there. The Nexode 65W charger strikes a good balance between size and function, offering a 65W power output that caters to a range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to some laptops.

Whether you're a frequent traveler or simply seeking a multi-device charger for home use and the occasional getaway, the Ugreen 65W charger is a smart choice for a more streamlined roaming power solution.

The Ugreen Nexode 140W charger compared to a Ugreen Nexode 65W charger for size. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

✅ Buy this if... You are a frequent international traveler

You want to power several devices while traveling

You want a powerful charger for home and away 🚫 Don't buy this if... You require the highest amount of power possible

You want a small compact charger for one device

