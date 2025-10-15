It's not a DSLR, it's a power bank for your phone but Belkin has sure changed things up...
If you've been missing a real camera grip, the Belkin Stage PowerGrip will give your phone that DSLR feel AND another 9,300mAh of power...
Although it's been the better part of a year since this product was first shown, way back at CES at the beginning of 2025, the Belkin Stage PowerGrip is now finally available for a list price of $79.99 – bringing 9,300mAh power capacity.
You might reasonably point out that larger battery capacities are available – and perhaps in our list of the best iPhone power banks – but there are features on offer here which will feel more useful to photographers, not least, of course, the large DSLR-style grip designed to help with your photography.
Many of my age will even remember when it was common for photographers to buy battery grips for DSLRs – solving both the limited battery life and the comfort of capturing images at both portrait and horizontal positions.
As well as the extra power the Belkin grip provides to keep you shooting longer, the device also has a shutter button, which connects to your phone using Bluetooth. This functionality is supported by phones (including iOS) by default, so there is no need for an extra app.
The base of the grip features a tripod mount with 1/4 inch screw, so your phone can behave a good bit more like a camera for steady photo and video shots.
The Belkin charger features a Qi charger (magnetic charger, or MagSafe as Apple puts it) as well as the integrated USB-C connector and a socket, so can charge three devices at once, and features a charge percentage display. The cable is dual-way, so you can use it to top up the battery from any USB-C adapter too.
Less obvious from the photographer's eye, so to speak, is that the battery grip can support the phone as a bedside table so the phone can be used in alarm clock mode.
This device will also pose a serious threat to the ShiftCam SnapGrip Pro, which comes in at $90 and only provides 5,000mAh.
Belkin's grip is on sale through Amazon USA now and works on (we're not sure when it'll appear in other territories) and is available in three colors – Powder Blue, Sand, or Midnight Black.
See our full guide to the best iPhone camera grips currently on the market
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
