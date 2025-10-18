For the love of God! Why the heck don’t cameras come with manuals anymore?
Okay, so they’re not exactly on par with page-turning thrillers, but cameras are complicated devices, and a manual is an invaluable reference in learning how to use one
I’m in the middle of reviewing the Nikon ZR, and as I’m predominantly a stills photographer, I have a steep learning curve to get to grips with the videocentric features of this new Nikon camera. And while this Nikon x Red colab in some ways is similar to Nikon Z-series cameras that have gone before it, in other ways it’s very different. I need to figure out how to use shutter angles, zebra stripes, and video codecs.
Whenever I’ve managed to get my hands on a previous Nikon camera to play with – sorry, review – I’ve been able to delve straight in and hit the ground running, immediately comfortable with the familiar menu system and control layout. But hold on a minute: there’s no Menu button on the ZR… time to reach for the manual.
Only there isn’t one. Well, not unless you count a folded-up sheet of A2 paper. And to be honest, it only tells you what you already know: how to put the strap on, where the battery goes, the correct way to attach a lens, but nothing on how to actually use the camera itself. Setting the language and date is about as technical as it gets.
To get to anything more meaty for how to use the Nikon ZR, you need to download a reference guide (thankfully, there is a QR code on the sheet of paper that takes you to the correct area of Nikon’s website, though it takes a bit of finding), which runs to hundreds of pages and gets right into the nitty-gritty. But you have to read it on your computer screen or smartphone.
It didn’t used to be this way. Back in the day, I remember taking a long train journey to go on a photo shoot shortly after receiving my shiny new Nikon D850 DSLR. I spent the entire journey leafing through the manual, reading up on what my new baby was capable of, and trying out the functions as I read about them. So engrossed I was, I almost missed my stop.
I get that in these environmentally responsible days, we need to take good care of the planet's fragile resources, and printing hundreds of pages of paper takes far more of a toll than downloading a PDF. But for such a technical piece of equipment, a manual isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.