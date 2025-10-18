For the love of God! Why the heck don’t cameras come with manuals anymore?

I’m in the middle of reviewing the Nikon ZR, and as I’m predominantly a stills photographer, I have a steep learning curve to get to grips with the videocentric features of this new Nikon camera. And while this Nikon x Red colab in some ways is similar to Nikon Z-series cameras that have gone before it, in other ways it’s very different. I need to figure out how to use shutter angles, zebra stripes, and video codecs.

Whenever I’ve managed to get my hands on a previous Nikon camera to play with – sorry, review – I’ve been able to delve straight in and hit the ground running, immediately comfortable with the familiar menu system and control layout. But hold on a minute: there’s no Menu button on the ZR… time to reach for the manual.

Only there isn’t one. Well, not unless you count a folded-up sheet of A2 paper. And to be honest, it only tells you what you already know: how to put the strap on, where the battery goes, the correct way to attach a lens, but nothing on how to actually use the camera itself. Setting the language and date is about as technical as it gets.

In the good old days, cameras came with a proper thick manual you could get your teeth into. So did flashguns, for that matter… (Image credit: Future)

To get to anything more meaty for how to use the Nikon ZR, you need to download a reference guide (thankfully, there is a QR code on the sheet of paper that takes you to the correct area of Nikon’s website, though it takes a bit of finding), which runs to hundreds of pages and gets right into the nitty-gritty. But you have to read it on your computer screen or smartphone.

It didn’t used to be this way. Back in the day, I remember taking a long train journey to go on a photo shoot shortly after receiving my shiny new Nikon D850 DSLR. I spent the entire journey leafing through the manual, reading up on what my new baby was capable of, and trying out the functions as I read about them. So engrossed I was, I almost missed my stop.

I get that in these environmentally responsible days, we need to take good care of the planet's fragile resources, and printing hundreds of pages of paper takes far more of a toll than downloading a PDF. But for such a technical piece of equipment, a manual isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.