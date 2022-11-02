The best camera under £200 in 2022: cheap cameras with a bit more power

There used to be a lot more choice when it came to the best cameras under £200 but sadly, everything is going up in price at the moment and a lot of items are out of stock. However, with Black Friday just around the corner, we expect there are going to be some great deals to be had but these are the cameras that have a lot price all year round.

Old's cool, new school – that's why the best instant cameras are still relevant, even in today's digital age of millions of megapixels and artificially intelligent autofocus. As we get closer and closer to Black Friday, we are bound to start seeing more cameras at bargain prices but these are the ones that keep the price down, all year round.

One of the reasons camera prices drop so much is that as new models are released, the older ones get cheaper. Manufacturers often won't discontinue a line straight away, especially if it was really popular which means there's an opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.

If you're looking for an even cheaper camera, we've also got a guide on the best camera under £100 (opens in new tab) and you'll be surprised by how many there are on the list. For now though, we're looking at the slightly more advanced instant film cameras that include different shooting modes and compact cameras that offer great image quality and a few very useful features.

Most of the cameras below don't feature the most up-to-date technology and have smallish sensors but that doesn't mean they can't still take good photos. On the plus side, they're all pretty compact (except for perhaps the Polaroid OneStep+ but it's such a nice design we can allow it.)

In this list, we reckon we've got the perfect cameras for anyone who's shopping with a budget of less than $200. Due to supply chain issues, many of the cameras we would usually include are currently hard to get hold of or have been discontinued entirely so for now, you'll notice the list mainly includes some of the best instant cameras but we still think they're great fun.

Everything here should be available for less than £200, though prices do fluctuate from time to time. So, let’s take a look at our favorite cameras in this price bracket.

1. Instax Mini 11 Choose from a beautiful pastel shade or keep it simple with black with the Instax Mini 11 Specifications Type: Instant film Film type: Instax mini Image Size: 54×86mm Viewfinder: Yes Lens: 60mm Flash: Yes Exposure modes: No Self timer: No User level: Beginner Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Film costs less than Polaroid + Fun to use Reasons to avoid - A little bulky - Images can be hit and miss

We've been a little cheeky including the latest Instax camera in our best cameras under £100 list but honestly, the price seems to fluctuate so much depending on where you buy it from we thought we'd leave it in.

The Instax Mini 11 looks like every version before it only Fujifilm has decided to remove the exposure dial in place of automatic exposure. You can view how many shots you have left on the back of the camera and film cartridges are easy to replace, all you need to do is match up the yellow dots. When you first load a new film cartridge, you'll need to fire off one shot to get rid of the plastic film cover and then you're good to go. The film prints almost instantaneously and develops in just 90 seconds. I love the aesthetic of Fujifilm Instax, it's hard to recreate in an app and for weddings and festivals they're perfect for creating tangible keepsakes.

2.Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Shoot digital and print analogue on Fujifilm’s best of both worlds Instax Mini Evo hybrid device Specifications Type: Instant camera Film type: Fujifilm instax Image size: 2.4 x 1.8" Lens: 28mm f/2 Minimum shooting distance: 3.9" Flash: Built-in Self-timer: No Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Best of digital and analogue photography combined + Risk free printing: we can view our shots before we hit print + 3-inch LCD allows for some editing Reasons to avoid - Requires additional microSD card, not provided, to expand the internal memory - Battery life lasts a modest 100 shots

This tiny camera really does do it all - no bigger than a credit card it can take digital photos, print Instax-style photos or print photos you've taken on your phone. There are quite a few unmarked buttons but once you get your head around what each of them does it's a really easy camera to operate and a pleasure to use. We've always been fans of the Fujifilm Instax range but this one combines the advantages of digital cameras with the novelty of instant film cameras to create a product that is well worth the money. We love the classic analog camera look Fujifilm has gone with, it almost feels like a bit of a nod to its X-T100 range only designed to use in portrait mode rather than landscape.



3. Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 This fun instant film camera comes in three colours and prints larger, square photos than other Instax cameras Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1/2.3-inch Megapixels: 18.2MP Screen: 2.7-inch 461k Viewfinder: None Lens type: 10x zoom Max burst speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 1080p User level: Beginner Type: Instant Film type: Fujifilm instax square Image size: 6.2cm x 6.2cm LCD: No Viewfinder: Optical Lens type: 65.75mm f/12.6 Max burst speed: N/a Max video resolution: None User level: Beginner Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun instant prints + Improved exposure accuracy Reasons to avoid - Ongoing film cost - No self-timer

Instant film cameras are always a hit at parties, and the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 is a fine example available at a great price. With a click of the shutter button, it'll create 6.2cm square prints that look fantastic, with punchy colours and less of the tendency towards overexposure that has plagued previous Instax cameras.

The thing to remember about instant film is that it is of course an ongoing cost, so while you're paying $120 or so for the camera, you'll have to keep buying refills every time you run out. Also, this is a very basic point-and-shoot model, which is arguably all you need in an instant camera, though some users may lament the lack of basic quality-of-life features like a self-timer. Still, for the price this is loads of fun, and a wonderfully inexpensive way to make physical images that last.

4. Fujifilm Instax Hybrid Mini LiPlay Instant Camera This hybrid Instax takes photos, prints them from your phone and is perfectly pocket-sized Specifications Type: Instant Film type: Fujifilm instax mini Image size: 5.4 cm × 8.6 cm LCD: Yes Viewfinder: Optical Lens type: 28mm Max burst speed: n/a Max video resolution: None User level: Beginner Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 printer and camera + Can edit images on a phone + Rechargeable Reasons to avoid - Not good in low light - Ongoing film costs

Not only can you take photos using the Instax Hybrid Mini LiPlay but it can also print photos from your phone. Small enough to fit in your pocket its compact design makes it perfect for having on you at all times. Featuring an LCD screen and a selfie mirror on the front so you can make sure you're looking your best, Fujifilm really has thought of it all. Connect it to the LiPlay app on your phone so you can edit your photos and add things such as colored frames or apply a filter for a bit of fun. Even though the photos print out onto Instax Mini film, you can also choose to just keep the pictures stored on a micro SD card. Choose from Blush Gold, Elegant Black or Stone White depending on your style and it's time to get snapping. It has a rechargeable battery, a built-in flash and three shortcut buttons so you can save your favorite settings. We haven't had a chance to test one yet, but with all it's nifty features we're sure it will find its way onto our best instant film camera (opens in new tab) guide.

5. Polaroid Go The cutest camera around - you could even wear it as a necklace if you want to Specifications Type: Instant camera Film type: Polaroid Go instant film Image size: 4.7x 4.6cm Lens: 34mm Shooting modes: Automatic, double exposure Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Moment (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ridiculously cute and covetable + Truly pocket-sized Reasons to avoid - Struggles with bright sunlight - Film is pricier than Instax Mini

The Polaroid Go is undoubtedly the cutest camera on this list if not, the cutest camera ever. It's no bigger than the palm of your hand and prints micro square images. Instax film is a little cheaper and the prints are bigger but if you want something that you can fit in your pocket this is the one to go for. It can be charged via USB and it has a range of features such as double exposure which are really fun to use. It would make a great first camera for kids or adults for use at festivals, parties or weddings as a way of creating tangible mementos.

6. Kodak PIXPRO FZ53 Larger-than-average prints from this chunky Instant Specifications Type: Compact Sensor size: 1/2.3-inch Resolution : 16.15MP Viewfinder: None Lens: 28-140mm Flash: Built in Zoom: 5x Optical 6x Digital User level: Beginner Today's Best Deals View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Pocket-sized + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - No viewfinder - Can't see the screen in bright sunlight

This no-nonsense, pocket-sized point-and-shoot is perfect for beginners or anyone looking for a phone camera upgrade. It features a 16.15-megapixel 1/2.3-inch sensor so you won't be able to print your images very big but they're still perfect for sharing on social media. It has a zoom range equivalent to 28-140mm on a full-frame camera and a 6x digital zoom if you need to get that little bit closer. One of the downsides is it doesn't come with a viewfinder and the screen is hard to see on a sunny day but otherwise, it's a great buy for the price.

