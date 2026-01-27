The telephoto war heats up with the Honor Magic RSR Porsche Design set to join the teleconverter club

Honor’s latest Magic RSR Porsche Design smartphone has now arrived in China, continuing Honor's tradition of a stylish, Porsche-car-inspired version of its latest flagship – the Honor Magic 8 Pro.

If the flagship RSR Porsche Design's ceramic chassis, rear panel featuring a special 3D texture, and 200MP telephoto sensor weren't enough to put it in competition for the best camera phone in 2026, Honor has gone one better, with an optional camera kit and teleconverter lens that extends the optical zoom to a massive 8.7x.

The past few years have seen more phone brands delivering accessories to push camera phone hardware even further, with telephoto adapters arriving alongside the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro, as well as Xiaomi continuing to perfect its photography kit – and Honor was never going to want to fall behind.

Joining the telephoto lens club

As a variation of Honor's Magic 8 Pro flagship phone, it's no surprise that the RSR Porsche Design features some of the highest-level camera specs in the industry right now. The rear camera bump features the same trio of cameras as the Magic 8 Pro, with a 50MP f/1.6 main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and 3.7x optical zoom. On the front, you'll find a 50MP f/2.0 camera that doubles up as a sensor for 3D facial recognition.

If that level of zoom isn't enough, then the new teleconverter lens accessory can extend the zoom to a whopping 8.7x. That puts it firmly on par with the 2025-released Vivo X200 Ultra and at the forefront of what is possible on a smartphone. The telephone lens comes alongside a new camera kit, compatible with regular 67mm filters, and a magnetically attachable grip, with manual controls and a physical shutter button.

Honor has also managed to improve even further on its image stabilization, which has had a hefty bump to 6.5 stops of CIPA-rated stabilization compared to the 5.5 stops that debuted in the Honor Magic 8 Pro just a few months ago.

Beyond the camera specs

The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which brings it in line with the Xiaomi 17 series, the OnePlus 15, and the Realme GT 8 Pro. This chip is exceptionally powerful, with some benchmark tests even showing superior performance in comparison to Apple's A-series chips.

In addition, the phone features a 6.71-inch display with a resolution of 2808 x 1256 pixels that is sure to deliver outstanding detail, whether you're watching a show or browsing the web. It also includes a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of brightness.

The battery has an impressive capacity of 7,200mAh, which puts it towards the top end of what's available in the market right now, which puts it only a whisker behind the Oppo Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, or Poco F7.

Price and availability

The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is currently only available in China, with the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version costing 7999 yuan (around $1,150) and the 24GB memory and 1TB storage alternative costing almost 8999 yuan (approximately $1,300).

Global availability beyond China has not yet been announced, but if previous Honor phone releases are anything to go by, then we can expect the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design to be released at some point in the next few weeks or months.

