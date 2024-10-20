I spent 5 days with a 200MP Zeiss telephoto smartphone | Vivo X200 Pro review

By
published

Vivo's Zeiss co-engineered X200 Pro has the best telephoto camera of any smartphone we've tested – here's why

A photo of the X200 Pro smartphone
(Image credit: Basil kronfli)

We've been using the Vivo X200 Pro for five days across Beijing and Shenzhen in China, and London in the UK, testing out its 200MP periscope cameras, giant batteries and the bleeding edge MediaTek Dimensity 9400 within. While our Chinese version of the phone isn't quite review-ready for Western users like us, its camera is, and the phone is expected to drop later this year in more markets, including Europe, so here's a sneak peek of what you can expect.

You may have tried the Vivo X90 Pro or X100 Pro, two phones loaded up with 1-inch primary camera sensors. The Vivo X200 Pro shakes things up, shrinking the main camera sensor to 1/1.28-inch while supersizing the periscope zoom sensor size and resolution to 200MP. The result is the best zoom camera we've ever used on a smartphone. More on that later.

Image 1 of 4
A photo of the X200 Pro smartphone
(Image credit: Basil kronfli)
Image 1 of 6
A photo captured on the Vivo X200 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Konfli)
Image 1 of 10
A photo captured on the Vivo X200 Pro
Close-up telephoto camera photos taken on the Vivo X200 Pro(Image credit: Basil Konfli)
Image 1 of 11
A photo captured on the Vivo X200 Pro
A portrait mode photo captured at 135mm(Image credit: Basil Konfli)
Image 1 of 3
A photo captured on the Vivo X200 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Konfli)
Image 1 of 5
A photo taken on the Vivo X200 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

Related articles