When I travel, I’m usually forced to choose between a big pack that will let me pack the carry-on maximum, or a smaller bag that won’t weigh me down while exploring. But accessory brand Peak Design has an unusual solution: a modular, two-in-one backpack.

After the success of the Peak Design Roller Pro carry-on suitcase, the brand is back on Kickstarter, but this time with four new bags for the Travel series. That list includes two backpacks – the unusual 2-in-one as well as the brand’s most compact travel backpack yet – along with a duffle bag and crossbody.

A travel backpack that converts to a day pack

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

The Peak Design Travel 2-in-1 backpack is a 34L base backpack and a 16L zip-off day pack. The bags can be worn together for the most capacity (40L), or either of the two modular sections can be worn on their own.

The largest 34L main backpack is compatible with Peak Design’s Large Camera Cube, though camera compatibility isn’t noted with the smaller day pack portion. The main backpack can also accommodate a laptop and tablet (and the day pack also has a single laptop sleeve). The primary pack also has a front pocket that can be used when the two bags aren’t attached.

The modular bags are made with weatherproof nylon, including a waterproof bottom. The backpack straps can be removed for storage, including a removable hip belt. Luggage pass-throughs are also part of both bags.

Peak Design's most compact travel backpack yet

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design is also launching its smallest travel backpack yet – the Travel Backpack 20L. This bag borrows the minimalist look of the Peak Design 45L Travel Pack, but is small enough to be a personal item when flying.

The interior of the bag can fit one “Smedium” camera cube, while the bag can also fit up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. A compact tripod can be latched to the bottom of the bag, while there’s also a hidden AirTag pocket and tucked-away water bottle pocket.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A re-imagined duffle bag

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design is also reimagining the duffel bag with a stand-up bag that also folds flat when not in use. The Peak Design Travel Weekender 25L can fit a number of the brand’s packing cubes – including a “Smedium” camera cube, as well as laptops up to 16 inches and a 32oz water bottle.

The duffle is designed to stand up on its own, with an interior organized with an assortment of pockets and dividers. The bag is constructed from weather-resistant recycled Versa Shell, along with weatherproof zippers.

A new crossbody for compact cameras

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

Finally, the brand is also taking inspiration from its Tech Pouch to craft a cross-body bag. The Peak Design Travel Crossbody is a 3L bag with origami pockets. The small bag is made for essentials like keys and wallet, and, yes, it also fits a small compact camera.

All four bags are launching on Kickstarter – making it the brand’s 16th such campaign. All crowdfunding campaigns carry some risk, but working with a well-established company negates some of that risk. The company expects the bags to be available through traditional retail channels and Peak Design’s webstore beginning on June 2.

The Travel Backpack 2-in-1 is expected to retail for about $400 (which is about £300 / AU$569 / CA$548). Both the new 20L Travel Backpack and Travel Weekender duffle retail for about $200 (which is around £150 / AU$285 / CA$274).

You may also like

Browse the best camera backpacks or the best camera bags.