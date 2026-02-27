Motorola teases new budget phone with a mega battery and fabric back!

Motorola phones don't tend to grab many headlines outside of the flip phone sector, but its upcoming Edge 70 Fusion looks intriguing. Though positioned as a mid-range handset, it'll be the first phone to use Sony's 50MP LYT-710 sensor. Technical details about this are hard to find, but Motorola promises that the camera can take "ultra-clear" low-light images and offer "brighter" highlights in videos.

(Image credit: Motorola)

(Image credit: Motorola)

The camera array also features a 13MP ultrawide snapper, along with macro and depth modules. There won't be a dedicated telephoto camera, but '12-24mm' is printed around the flash, indicating that the primary camera could have 2x on-sensor lossless zoom. It's expected that the Edge 70 Fusion will also feature a 32MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: Motorola)

(Image credit: Motorola)

Elsewhere, Motorola has teased a 144Hz display with 1.5K resolution and "quad curved" screen edges, enabling a 96.2% screen-to-body ratio. Peak brightness is said to be 5,200 nits, with the display featuring HDR10+ support. The phone will also pack a huge 7000mAh battery, which Motorola claims is big enough to power the Edge 70 Fusion for up to 52 hours. Yet despite the high capacity battery, the phone is said to be just 7.99mm in thickness (excluding the camera bump). Processing power will be provided by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

(Image credit: Motorola)

To make the Edge 70 Fusion stand out of the crowd visually, it'll be available in five body color options, all of which are Pantone curated colors. The rear panel will also get a fabric finish for a little extra distinctiveness.

Motorola is expected to fully reveal the Edge 70 Fusion at Mobile World Congress 2026, which starts on the 2nd of March.