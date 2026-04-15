Atomos expands into desktop monitors with new company acquisition

Atomos is a brand we know primarily for producing some of the best on-camera monitors, but it's now seeking to expand into desktop monitors, used for post production and video editing. To that end it has acquired Flanders Scientific (FSI). Flanders produces reference monitors for professional video production companies, and therefore occupies a different market sector to the consumer-orientated monitors from the likes of Dell and BenQ which we usually feature on Digital Camera World. Atomos's aim is to have a foothold in every aspect of video monitoring, from initial capture with its Shinobi and Ninja on-camera monitors and recorders, through its rack-mounted Shogun AV monitors used for broadcasting and corporate workflows, and now into post production and final delivery courtesy of FSI displays.

(Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)

Atomos's decision to purchase FSI in particular is said to be on account of Flanders' highly respected position within the reference monitor sector. According to Atomos, "reference grade monitoring is not simply defined by higher performance, but by industry validation and trust". Atomos states that FSI screens are already approved by postproduction houses and major content studios due to their exacting standards and accurate performance. This kind of trust takes years to develop, but Atomos is able to skip this lengthy brand-building by purchasing an established, reputable company.

(Image credit: Flanders Scientific)

As it stands, Flanders will continue to operate as its own brand, but now under Atomos ownership. Atomos asserts that "there will be no change to [Flanders'] product philosophy, engineering approach, or the high standards that professionals rely on. Customers can expect continued delivery of the same trusted accuracy, consistency and performance that defines FSI".

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