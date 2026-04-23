EIZO's latest big-screen monitor looks like a dream display for creatives

EIZO has announced the ColorEdge CS3200X: a new 31.5-inch 4K display designed for color-critical workloads. It's the first 4K (3840x2160) 31.5-inch model in the CS line-up; a range positioned as an entry point into EIZO's monitors for creative pros, offering premium performance at a more accessible price point than EIZO's CG monitor series.

(Image credit: EIZO)

The CS3200X boasts wide color gamut coverage, including 96% DCI P3 and an impressive 99% AdobeRGB coverage, the latter being on par with some of the best photo-editing monitors on the market. The monitor includes various color preset modes, including a Display P3 setting that provides consistency with mobile devices and MacBook computers. To ensure the best possible screen uniformity, the CS3200X features Digital Uniformity Equalizer technology for consistent color and luminance across the display.

The CS3200X also supports Hybrid Log‑Gamma (HLG) for broadcast and Perceptual Quantization (PQ) for film and streaming production, though the CS3200X's maximum 350-nit brightness isn't quite high enough to earn it VESA DisplayHDR certification.

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(Image credit: EIZO)

Despite not being in EIZO's top-tier CG series, the CS3200X still includes a new Sync Signal feature which automatically adjusts brightness, gamma, and color gamut based on the input signal's metadata. According to EIZO, "this ensures accurate viewing conditions when switching between SDR and HDR or moving across color spaces, reducing manual steps and maintaining consistency from the start of each project".

(Image credit: EIZO)

Other useful features include one-cable USB-C connectivity with up to 70W of Power Delivery to an attached laptop, plus the CS3200X includes a magnetic shading hood - an extra traditionally reserved for CG-series displays.

Though EIZO monitors tend to prioritize function over form, the CS3200X has been designed with aesthetics in mind. It sports a new three-sided frameless design that minimizes borders to "reduce visual interruptions".

(Image credit: EIZO)

The EIZO CS3200X will be available from June. Pricing has yet to be disclosed, but we can assume it’ll be priced somewhere between the 27-inch, 4K CS2740 that currently costs $1600, and the $5,900 31.5” ColorEdge CG319X.